The yeast market is expected to grow by USD 7.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005707/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yeast Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The launch of new F&B products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in prices of raw material for yeast products will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/yeast-market-industry-analysis
Yeast Market: Type Landscape
Baker's yeast or Saccharomyces cerevisiae is retailed mostly in the form of compressed, active, or instant yeast. The increase in demand for bakery products such as bread, pastries, and cake has positively impacted the overall sales of the global baker's yeast market. The yeast market share growth by the baker's yeast segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the other segments.
Yeast Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe was the largest yeast market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing focus of various governments on feed cost reduction and boosting animal productivity will significantly drive the yeast market growth in this region over the forecast period. Almost 31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for yeast in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer StaplesInclude:
Global Doughnuts Market: The doughnuts market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights:Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- AB Mauri Ltd.
- AngelYeast Co. Ltd.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd.
- Lallemand Inc.
- Lesaffre Cie
- Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc.
- Pak Group
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and Beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Feed and other yeast application Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Baker's Yeast Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brewer's Yeast Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Feed Yeast Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bio-ethanol Yeast Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other Yeast Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Mauri Ltd.
- AngelYeast Co. Ltd.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd.
- Lallemand Inc.
- Lesaffre Cie
- Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc.
- Pak Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005707/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/