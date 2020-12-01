Regulatory News:

Event Date 2020 Full Year Sales February 9th, 2021 2020 Full Year Results March 16th, 2021 2021 First Quarter Sales April 29th, 2021 Annual General Meeting June 22nd, 2021 2021 Half Year Sales and Results September 7th, 2021 2021 Third Quarter Sales October 28th, 2021

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company's unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

