Dienstag, 01.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
01.12.2020
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Event on December 9th

Press Release

1 December 2020

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that the Company will host a virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, December 9th at 15:00 CET.

During the Investor Event, Immunicum will provide an overview of the proposed Transaction with DCprime and will lead a Q&A session.

The agenda and link to the virtual event will be made available on www.immunicum.comprior to the event. Questions can be sent before and during the event to ir@immunicum.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sven Rohmann, CEO
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Investor Relations

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken
Paues Åberg Communications
Telephone: +46 190 90 51
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Joanne Tudorica and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 171 351 2733
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The Company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment

  • 20201201_Immunicum Investor Day_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca53b625-a733-48d4-b163-74bbc34b79f5)

