World High Life PLC Announces Board Changes

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / World High Life PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) announces the appointment of Mr. Robert Payment as acting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and the resignation of Mr. David Stadnyk as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Payment will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer for the Company.

Mr Stadnyk is stepping down to devote time to other business interests having successfully established and floated the Company.

Commenting on Mr Stadnyk's departure, Robert Payment, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank David for his invaluable contributions to the development of the Company and wish him well in the future."

The Company will be looking to appoint a non-executive Chairman and a full-time Chief Executive Officer in the near future.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.

