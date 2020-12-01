Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Inc Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

VALEURA ANNOUNCES PDMR SHARE DEALING

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) (the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that its Vice President, Exploration, Rob Sadownyk, purchased a total of 200,000 common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at an average price of C$0.473 per share (approximately £0.272 per share) on the Toronto Stock Exchange between November 26th and November 30th, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Heather Campbell, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

