BWA Group PLC - Half-year Report

1 December 2020

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Half-Yearly Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2020

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces its unaudited financial results for the six-month period to 30 June 2020.

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholder

The Board presents the results for the six months to 30 June 2020. The impact of the Covid pandemic, which started to become an issue in February, has continued to impact adversely on the Company's business operations with travel being particularly difficult. We have all had to learn about remote working and video conferencing not only for the Company itself but all our advisers as well. The effect has been to make progress slow on a number of fronts, as well as delaying the production of these accounts. Fortunately, the Cameroon operation has significant in-country management so work on developing the claims there has been able to proceed, albeit more slowly than we would wish. The Company has taken advantage UK Government's Business Loan scheme and drawn down a loan of £50,000.

As the Company's investment strategy is now focussed toward early stage mining investments with effect from 1 June 2020 Mr James Hogg, a qualified geologist and managing director of Addison Mining Services Limited, has been appointed a director of the Company.

The Cameroon business, BWA Resources Cameroon Limited, which is a 100% subsidiary of BWA Resources (UK) Limited, itself 90% owned by the Company, has completed marking out the two licence areas at Nkoteng and Dehane which were granted in December 2019 and January 2020 respectively. Initial superficial inspection suggested the first sampling of potential minerals should take place at the Dehane claim; that has been carried out and, since the end of the period, the samples have been submitted for testing at a laboratory in South Africa. It is hoped results will be available for dissemination soon.

On 24 August 2020, the Company announced it had reached a conditional agreement with St George's Eco-Mining Corp ("St George's") to sell the Company's 100% interest in Kings of the North Corp ("KOTN") back to St George's, the original vendor. The agreement specified an expected completion date of 31 August 2020, but St George's have been unable to comply with the completion conditions, despite several extensions of the completion date. The Board of the Company has now concluded St George's are unlikely to complete the agreed transaction and will be looking for alternative solutions for the investment in KOTN. Having further reviewed in depth the licences and other assets held by KOTN, the Board believes there are significant deficiencies in the rights attaching to the licences existing in KOTN at the date of completion of the original acquisition on 1 October 2019. Accordingly, a provision of £2.8 million has been made against the carrying value of the investment in KOTN. The Company is reviewing, with its legal advisers, potential claims and other remedies against St George's and its directors under the warranties contained in the original purchase agreement to recover at least the value of the investment write down and related costs.

In the accounts to 31 December 2019, full provision was made against the investment in the Prego prepaid debit card business. During August an announcement was made by a Canadian listed company that it was in negotiation to acquire the Prego business. To date no information has been received about what effect that might have on the value of the Company's investment in Prego.

The failure of St George's to complete the transaction is unfortunate and alternative realisation strategies are being reviewed by the board. This is partly mitigated by encouraging progress in Cameroon.

Richard Battersby, Chairman

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement. The Company's condensed set of financial statements are set out below.

INCOME STATEMENT

Notes 6 months ended

30 June 2020 Unaudited

£ 8 months ended

31 December 2019

Audited

£ Administrative expenses (206,782) (378,104)

(206,782)

(378,104) Other operating income 120,000 60,000 Loss on revaluation of investments (2,799,911) (314,285) Operating profit/(loss) (2,886,693) (632,389) Interest receivable and similar income 11 7 (2,886,682) (632,382) Interest payable and similar expenses (20,955) (38,078) (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period

(2,907,637)

(670,460) (Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence) 2 (1.02) (0.41) (Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - diluted (pence) 2 (1.02) (0.41)

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Notes 6 months ended

30 June 2020 Unaudited

£ 8 months ended

31 December 2019

Audited

£ Loss for the period (2,907,637) (670,460) Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (2,907,637) (670,460)

BALANCE SHEET

Notes At 30 June

2020

Unaudited

£ At 31 December 2019

Audited

£ Fixed Assets Investments 2,417,545 5,179,414 Current Assets Debtors and prepayments 176,473 144,839 Cash at bank and in hand 5,715 15,973 182,188 160,812 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (118,434) (152,554) Net current assets 63,754 8,258 Total assets less current liabilities 2,481,299 5,187,672 Creditors: amounts falling due after one year (50,000) - Net assets 2,431,299 5,187,672 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 3 1,491,425 1,355,129 Share premium 4 12,663 12,663 Capital redemption reserve 4 288,625 288,625 Other reserve 4 293,582 293,493 Equity reserve 4 4,726,926 4,711,958 Retained earnings 4 (4,581,922) (1,474,196) Shareholders' funds 2,431,299 5,187,672

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

6 months ended

30 June 2020 Unaudited

£ 8 months ended

31 December 2019

Audited

£ Cash flows from operating activities (85,235) (77,807) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of fixed asset investments - (39,029) Loans to subsidiary undertakings (38,034) - Interest received 11 7 Net cash from investing activities (38,023) (39,022) Cash flows from financing activities New loans in period 50,000 19,500 Loans repaid (49,500) - Shares issued in period 100,000 - Convertible loan notes issue proceeds 12,500 101,000 113,000 120,500 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,258) 3,671 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,973 12,302 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,715 15,973

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:

6 months ended

30 June 2020

Unaudited 8 months ended

31 December 2019

Audited Loss before tax £(2,907,637) £(670,460) Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share 285,213,848 164,507,787 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Share options

-

- Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 285,213,848 164,507,787

3.Share capital

At

30 June

2020

£ At

31 December 2019

£ Allotted, called up and fully paid Number: Class: Nominal

Value: 298,285,065 Ordinary 0.5p 1,491,425 1,355,129

(2019 - 271,025,871)

4. Reserves



Share

premium

£ Capital redemption reserve

£

Other

reserve

£ At 1 January 2020 12,663 288,625 293,493 Loss for the period - - - Loan note interest - - - Reserves transfer - - 89 At 30 June 2020 12,663 288,625 293,582

Equity reserve

£ Retained

earnings

£

Total

£ At 1 January 2020 4,711,958 (1,474,196) 3,832,543 Loss for the period - (2,907,637) (2,907,637) Loan note interest 14,968 - 14,968 Reserves transfer - (89) - At 30 June 2020 4,726,926 (1,581,922) 939,874

5. Valuation of Investments

The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to Mineralfields and BWA Resources (UK) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £492,002. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued at £1,924,829. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 30 June 2020 remain appropriate.