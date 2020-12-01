BWA Group PLC - Half-year Report
London, November 30
|1 December 2020
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Half-Yearly Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2020
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces its unaudited financial results for the six-month period to 30 June 2020.
Chairman's Statement
Dear Shareholder
The Board presents the results for the six months to 30 June 2020. The impact of the Covid pandemic, which started to become an issue in February, has continued to impact adversely on the Company's business operations with travel being particularly difficult. We have all had to learn about remote working and video conferencing not only for the Company itself but all our advisers as well. The effect has been to make progress slow on a number of fronts, as well as delaying the production of these accounts. Fortunately, the Cameroon operation has significant in-country management so work on developing the claims there has been able to proceed, albeit more slowly than we would wish. The Company has taken advantage UK Government's Business Loan scheme and drawn down a loan of £50,000.
As the Company's investment strategy is now focussed toward early stage mining investments with effect from 1 June 2020 Mr James Hogg, a qualified geologist and managing director of Addison Mining Services Limited, has been appointed a director of the Company.
The Cameroon business, BWA Resources Cameroon Limited, which is a 100% subsidiary of BWA Resources (UK) Limited, itself 90% owned by the Company, has completed marking out the two licence areas at Nkoteng and Dehane which were granted in December 2019 and January 2020 respectively. Initial superficial inspection suggested the first sampling of potential minerals should take place at the Dehane claim; that has been carried out and, since the end of the period, the samples have been submitted for testing at a laboratory in South Africa. It is hoped results will be available for dissemination soon.
On 24 August 2020, the Company announced it had reached a conditional agreement with St George's Eco-Mining Corp ("St George's") to sell the Company's 100% interest in Kings of the North Corp ("KOTN") back to St George's, the original vendor. The agreement specified an expected completion date of 31 August 2020, but St George's have been unable to comply with the completion conditions, despite several extensions of the completion date. The Board of the Company has now concluded St George's are unlikely to complete the agreed transaction and will be looking for alternative solutions for the investment in KOTN. Having further reviewed in depth the licences and other assets held by KOTN, the Board believes there are significant deficiencies in the rights attaching to the licences existing in KOTN at the date of completion of the original acquisition on 1 October 2019. Accordingly, a provision of £2.8 million has been made against the carrying value of the investment in KOTN. The Company is reviewing, with its legal advisers, potential claims and other remedies against St George's and its directors under the warranties contained in the original purchase agreement to recover at least the value of the investment write down and related costs.
In the accounts to 31 December 2019, full provision was made against the investment in the Prego prepaid debit card business. During August an announcement was made by a Canadian listed company that it was in negotiation to acquire the Prego business. To date no information has been received about what effect that might have on the value of the Company's investment in Prego.
The failure of St George's to complete the transaction is unfortunate and alternative realisation strategies are being reviewed by the board. This is partly mitigated by encouraging progress in Cameroon.
Richard Battersby, Chairman
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement. The Company's condensed set of financial statements are set out below.
INCOME STATEMENT
|Notes
|6 months ended
30 June 2020 Unaudited
£
|8 months ended
31 December 2019
Audited
£
|Administrative expenses
|(206,782)
|(378,104)
(206,782)
(378,104)
|Other operating income
|120,000
|60,000
|Loss on revaluation of investments
|(2,799,911)
|(314,285)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(2,886,693)
|(632,389)
|Interest receivable and similar income
|11
|7
|(2,886,682)
|(632,382)
|Interest payable and similar expenses
|(20,955)
|(38,078)
|(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period
(2,907,637)
(670,460)
|(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence)
|2
|(1.02)
|(0.41)
|(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - diluted (pence)
|2
|(1.02)
|(0.41)
All amounts relate to continuing activities.
STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Notes
|6 months ended
30 June 2020 Unaudited
£
|8 months ended
31 December 2019
Audited
£
|Loss for the period
|(2,907,637)
|(670,460)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(2,907,637)
|(670,460)
BALANCE SHEET
|Notes
|At 30 June
2020
Unaudited
£
|At 31 December 2019
Audited
£
|Fixed Assets
|Investments
|2,417,545
|5,179,414
|Current Assets
|Debtors and prepayments
|176,473
|144,839
|Cash at bank and in hand
|5,715
|15,973
|182,188
|160,812
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(118,434)
|(152,554)
|Net current assets
|63,754
|8,258
|Total assets less current liabilities
|2,481,299
|5,187,672
|Creditors: amounts falling due after one year
|(50,000)
|-
|Net assets
|2,431,299
|5,187,672
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|3
|1,491,425
|1,355,129
|Share premium
|4
|12,663
|12,663
|Capital redemption reserve
|4
|288,625
|288,625
|Other reserve
|4
|293,582
|293,493
|Equity reserve
|4
|4,726,926
|4,711,958
|Retained earnings
|4
|(4,581,922)
|(1,474,196)
|Shareholders' funds
|2,431,299
|5,187,672
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|6 months ended
30 June 2020 Unaudited
£
|8 months ended
31 December 2019
Audited
£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(85,235)
|(77,807)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of fixed asset investments
|-
|(39,029)
|Loans to subsidiary undertakings
|(38,034)
|-
|Interest received
|11
|7
|Net cash from investing activities
|(38,023)
|(39,022)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|New loans in period
|50,000
|19,500
|Loans repaid
|(49,500)
|-
|Shares issued in period
|100,000
|-
|Convertible loan notes issue proceeds
|12,500
|101,000
|113,000
|120,500
|(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(10,258)
|3,671
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|15,973
|12,302
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|5,715
|15,973
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION
- Status of these accounts
The interim accounts for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.
- Earnings per ordinary share
Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:
|6 months ended
30 June 2020
Unaudited
|8 months ended
31 December 2019
Audited
|Loss before tax
|£(2,907,637)
|£(670,460)
|Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share
|285,213,848
|164,507,787
|Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Share options
-
-
|Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of diluted earnings per share
|285,213,848
|164,507,787
3.Share capital
|At
30 June
2020
£
|At
31 December 2019
£
|Allotted, called up and fully paid
|Number:
|Class:
|Nominal
Value:
|298,285,065
|Ordinary
|0.5p
|1,491,425
|1,355,129
(2019 - 271,025,871)
4. Reserves
Share
premium
£
|Capital redemption reserve
£
Other
reserve
£
|At 1 January 2020
|12,663
|288,625
|293,493
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|Loan note interest
|-
|-
|-
|Reserves transfer
|-
|-
|89
|At 30 June 2020
|12,663
|288,625
|293,582
Equity reserve
£
|Retained
earnings
£
Total
£
|At 1 January 2020
|4,711,958
|(1,474,196)
|3,832,543
|Loss for the period
|-
|(2,907,637)
|(2,907,637)
|Loan note interest
|14,968
|-
|14,968
|Reserves transfer
|-
|(89)
|-
|At 30 June 2020
|4,726,926
|(1,581,922)
|939,874
5. Valuation of Investments
The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to Mineralfields and BWA Resources (UK) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £492,002. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp ('KOTN') is valued at £1,924,829. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 30 June 2020 remain appropriate.