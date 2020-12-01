Anzeige
01.12.2020 | 08:10
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, November 30

1 December 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 30 November 2020, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 140,423,291. The Company has 195,000 shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Augmentum Fintech plc is 140,228,291.

The above figure (140,228,291) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732

