The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 01.12.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 01.12.2020Aktien1 GB00BMGYBJ57 Xeros Technology Group PLC2 DK0061412772 Cadeler A/S3 SE0014960431 Re:NewCell AB4 US1689191088 China Construction Bank Corp.5 US34959A2069 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.6 US69269L1044 Ozon Holdings PLC7 CA09238B3083 Blackhawk Growth Corp.8 CA92838A1021 Visionary Gold Corp.9 US41015N3044 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.10 US03748R7474 Apartment Investment and Management Co.11 CA0370255097 Antibe Therapeutics IncAnleihen1 DE000DL8Y3G0 Deutsche Bank AG [London Branch]2 DE000DL8Y3J4 Deutsche Bank AG [London Branch]3 DE000A3E46B7 ForestFinance Capital GmbH4 DE000A3H2V43 Quant. Capital GmbH & Co. KG5 DE000DL8Y3K2 Deutsche Bank AG [London Branch]6 DE000DD5AT70 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank7 DE000DD5AT62 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank8 XS2264193819 National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC9 US02156BAD55 Alteryx Inc.10 US02156BAF04 Alteryx Inc.11 USP09646AD58 Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. [Panama Branch]12 XS1882616474 CSSC Capital Two Ltd.13 US256163AB24 DocuSign Inc.14 XS1720885463 HongKong International [Qingdao] Co. Ltd.15 NZIBDDT016C7 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development16 US67059NAB47 Nutanix Inc. USA17 US72941BAB27 Pluralsight Inc.18 US74624MAB81 Pure Storage Inc.19 US83304AAB26 Snap Inc.20 US852234AD56 Square Inc.21 US90138FAB85 Twilio Inc.22 US90184LAF94 Twitter Inc.23 BE0002611896 VGP N.V.