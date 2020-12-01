DJ Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results 01-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 December 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 ("the Period"). Financial highlights and performance summary · The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the property market and our tenants: · A GBP27.4m (5.1% of property portfolio) valuation decrease during the Period; and · 88% of rent collected relating to the Period, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals · EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] for the Period decreased to 2.6p (2019: 3.4p) due to the reduced level of rent collection · Basic and diluted earnings per share[3] decreased to -3.8p (2019: 0.2p) primarily due to property portfolio valuation decreases of GBP27.4m and a GBP2.9m increase in the doubtful debt provision · Aggregate dividends per share of 2.0p for the Period (2019: 3.325p), 33% ahead of the 1.5p minimum announced in April 2020 · Property value of GBP532.3m (31 March 2020: GBP559.8m, 2019: GBP547.2m): · GBP27.4m aggregate valuation decrease comprising a GBP2.8m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP30.2m of valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of retail properties, negative investment market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic · GBP0.9m[4] invested in the acquisition of land for a pre-let development of a Starbucks drive-through restaurant in Nottingham · Disposal of an industrial unit in Westerham for GBP2.8m, GBP0.5m (23%) ahead of the 31 March 2020 valuation, representing a net initial yield of 4.50% · NAV per share 95.2p (31 March 2020: 101.6p, 2019: 104.3p) · NAV per share total return[5] of -3.7% (2019: 0.5%) comprising 2.6% income (2019: 3.1%) and a -6.3% capital change (2019: -2.6 % capital change) · Loss before tax of GBP16.1m (2019: profit of GBP0.7m) Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to 12 months to 30 Sept 2020 30 Sept 2019 31 Mar 2020 Total return NAV per share total (3.7%) 0.5% 1.1% return Share price total (7.7%) 8.7% (5.0%) return[6] Capital values NAV (GBPm) 399.7 428.5 426.7 NAV per share (p) 95.2 104.3 101.6 Share price (p) 88.8 117.6 99.0 Property portfolio value 532.3 547.2 559.8 (GBPm) Market capitalisation 373.0 483.0 415.9 (GBPm) (Discount)/premium of (6.7%) 12.8% (2.6%) share price to NAV per share Net gearing[7] 23.4% 20.5% 22.4% EPRA vacancy rate[8] 7.1% 4.5% 4.1% The Company presents NAV per share total return, dividend per share, share price total return, NAV per share, share price, market capitalisation, discount of share price to NAV per share, net gearing, and certain EPRA Best Practice Recommendations as alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 18. David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am very pleased to announce that despite the inevitable disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's better than expected cash collection rate has allowed dividends per share of 2.0p to be paid for the Period, 33% ahead of the minimum level of 1.5p announced in April 2020 before the full impact of the national lockdown could be ascertained. "We expect further tenant failures as Government support packages are withdrawn, the November 2020 English lockdown and subsequent restrictions bite and while CVAs remain legal, if questionable, practice, but this is likely to be heavily weighted towards the retail sector and should not diminish the overall appeal of real estate. In a low return environment we believe that property returns will look attractive and the search for income and long-term capital security will bring many investors back to real estate. "The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced Custodian REIT's strategy which has always placed income and financial resilience at the heart of the Company's objectives. When allied to the appropriate property strategy this focus underpins sustainable dividends, which in turn support total return, and we remain committed to both growing the dividend on a sustainable basis and delivering capital value growth for our shareholders over the long-term." Custodian REIT plc interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 Chairman's statement The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the property market and our tenants, leading to a GBP27.4m property valuation decrease during the Period and 88% of rent being collected, net of contractual deferrals. EPRA earnings per share decreased to 2.6p (2019: 3.4p) due to a GBP2.9m increase in the doubtful debt provision, reflecting our prudent assumptions regarding the recovery of overdue and deferred rents, and a GBP1.9m (4.7%) decrease in the annual rent roll since 31 March 2020 due to tenants exiting at lease expiry (2.4%), cessation of rents through Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and Administrations (2.0%) and the disposal of an industrial asset (0.3%). Helpfully, rental decreases seen in the high street retail and other sectors were offset by increases in the industrial sector. The recent turmoil in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. I was very pleased to be able to announce that despite the inevitable disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's better than expected cash collection rate has allowed dividends per share of 2.0p to be paid for the Period, 33% ahead of the minimum level of 1.5p announced in April 2020 before the full impact of the national lockdown could be ascertained. This higher dividend reflects the levels of rent collection seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is fully covered by net cash receipts and 130% covered by EPRA earnings. The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders, and its objective remains paying dividends at a level broadly linked to net rental receipts that does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager, both in the collection of rents and in operating remotely as a team. I would like to acknowledge the results of their efforts. I also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a period which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings. Financial and operational resilience The Company retains its strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At 30 September 2020 it had: · A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 161 assets and 200 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors, with an occupancy rate of 92.9%; · GBP26.2m of cash with gross borrowings of GBP150m resulting in low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; · Significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level, with net gearing of 23.4% and a maximum loan to value ("LTV") covenant of 35%; and · Put in place interest cover covenant[9] waivers on a pre-emptive basis to mitigate the risk that covenants on individual debt facilities might come under pressure due to curtailed rent receipts. These waivers have not been required due to the level of rent collected. No lender covenants have been breached during the Period. Since the Period end the Company has charged, or is in the process of charging, five additional properties valued at GBP21.1m to alleviate short-term LTV covenant compliance pressure on individual security pools. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 30 September 2020 was GBP399.7m, approximately 95.2p per share, a decrease of 6.4p (6.3%) since 31 March 2020:

