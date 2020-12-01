DJ Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results 01-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 December 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 ("the Period"). Financial highlights and performance summary · The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the property market and our tenants: · A GBP27.4m (5.1% of property portfolio) valuation decrease during the Period; and · 88% of rent collected relating to the Period, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals · EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] for the Period decreased to 2.6p (2019: 3.4p) due to the reduced level of rent collection · Basic and diluted earnings per share[3] decreased to -3.8p (2019: 0.2p) primarily due to property portfolio valuation decreases of GBP27.4m and a GBP2.9m increase in the doubtful debt provision · Aggregate dividends per share of 2.0p for the Period (2019: 3.325p), 33% ahead of the 1.5p minimum announced in April 2020 · Property value of GBP532.3m (31 March 2020: GBP559.8m, 2019: GBP547.2m): · GBP27.4m aggregate valuation decrease comprising a GBP2.8m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP30.2m of valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of retail properties, negative investment market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic · GBP0.9m[4] invested in the acquisition of land for a pre-let development of a Starbucks drive-through restaurant in Nottingham · Disposal of an industrial unit in Westerham for GBP2.8m, GBP0.5m (23%) ahead of the 31 March 2020 valuation, representing a net initial yield of 4.50% · NAV per share 95.2p (31 March 2020: 101.6p, 2019: 104.3p) · NAV per share total return[5] of -3.7% (2019: 0.5%) comprising 2.6% income (2019: 3.1%) and a -6.3% capital change (2019: -2.6 % capital change) · Loss before tax of GBP16.1m (2019: profit of GBP0.7m) Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to 12 months to 30 Sept 2020 30 Sept 2019 31 Mar 2020 Total return NAV per share total (3.7%) 0.5% 1.1% return Share price total (7.7%) 8.7% (5.0%) return[6] Capital values NAV (GBPm) 399.7 428.5 426.7 NAV per share (p) 95.2 104.3 101.6 Share price (p) 88.8 117.6 99.0 Property portfolio value 532.3 547.2 559.8 (GBPm) Market capitalisation 373.0 483.0 415.9 (GBPm) (Discount)/premium of (6.7%) 12.8% (2.6%) share price to NAV per share Net gearing[7] 23.4% 20.5% 22.4% EPRA vacancy rate[8] 7.1% 4.5% 4.1% The Company presents NAV per share total return, dividend per share, share price total return, NAV per share, share price, market capitalisation, discount of share price to NAV per share, net gearing, and certain EPRA Best Practice Recommendations as alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 18. David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am very pleased to announce that despite the inevitable disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's better than expected cash collection rate has allowed dividends per share of 2.0p to be paid for the Period, 33% ahead of the minimum level of 1.5p announced in April 2020 before the full impact of the national lockdown could be ascertained. "We expect further tenant failures as Government support packages are withdrawn, the November 2020 English lockdown and subsequent restrictions bite and while CVAs remain legal, if questionable, practice, but this is likely to be heavily weighted towards the retail sector and should not diminish the overall appeal of real estate. In a low return environment we believe that property returns will look attractive and the search for income and long-term capital security will bring many investors back to real estate. "The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced Custodian REIT's strategy which has always placed income and financial resilience at the heart of the Company's objectives. When allied to the appropriate property strategy this focus underpins sustainable dividends, which in turn support total return, and we remain committed to both growing the dividend on a sustainable basis and delivering capital value growth for our shareholders over the long-term." Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Custodian REIT plc interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 Chairman's statement The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the property market and our tenants, leading to a GBP27.4m property valuation decrease during the Period and 88% of rent being collected, net of contractual deferrals. EPRA earnings per share decreased to 2.6p (2019: 3.4p) due to a GBP2.9m increase in the doubtful debt provision, reflecting our prudent assumptions regarding the recovery of overdue and deferred rents, and a GBP1.9m (4.7%) decrease in the annual rent roll since 31 March 2020 due to tenants exiting at lease expiry (2.4%), cessation of rents through Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and Administrations (2.0%) and the disposal of an industrial asset (0.3%). Helpfully, rental decreases seen in the high street retail and other sectors were offset by increases in the industrial sector. The recent turmoil in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. I was very pleased to be able to announce that despite the inevitable disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's better than expected cash collection rate has allowed dividends per share of 2.0p to be paid for the Period, 33% ahead of the minimum level of 1.5p announced in April 2020 before the full impact of the national lockdown could be ascertained. This higher dividend reflects the levels of rent collection seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is fully covered by net cash receipts and 130% covered by EPRA earnings. The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders, and its objective remains paying dividends at a level broadly linked to net rental receipts that does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager, both in the collection of rents and in operating remotely as a team. I would like to acknowledge the results of their efforts. I also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a period which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings. Financial and operational resilience The Company retains its strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At 30 September 2020 it had: · A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 161 assets and 200 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors, with an occupancy rate of 92.9%; · GBP26.2m of cash with gross borrowings of GBP150m resulting in low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; · Significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level, with net gearing of 23.4% and a maximum loan to value ("LTV") covenant of 35%; and · Put in place interest cover covenant[9] waivers on a pre-emptive basis to mitigate the risk that covenants on individual debt facilities might come under pressure due to curtailed rent receipts. These waivers have not been required due to the level of rent collected. No lender covenants have been breached during the Period. Since the Period end the Company has charged, or is in the process of charging, five additional properties valued at GBP21.1m to alleviate short-term LTV covenant compliance pressure on individual security pools. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 30 September 2020 was GBP399.7m, approximately 95.2p per share, a decrease of 6.4p (6.3%) since 31 March 2020:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results -2-

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2020 101.6 426.7 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.7 2.8 - Other valuation movements (7.2) (30.2) Valuation decrease before acquisition (6.5) (27.4) costs Impact of acquisition costs (0.0) (0.1) Valuation decrease including (6.5) (27.5) acquisition costs Profit on disposal of investment 0.1 0.5 property Net valuation movement (6.4) (27.0) Revenue 4.8 20.3 Expenses and net finance costs (2.2) (9.3) Dividends paid[10] during the Period (2.6) (11.0) NAV at 30 September 2020 95.2 399.7 The valuation decrease before acquisition costs of GBP27.4m was experienced across all sectors of the portfolio, further detailed in the Investment Manager's report, due to: · The impact of COVID-19, with the Company's valuers reflecting historical rent arrears within valuations and applying an overall increase in yield to assets let to tenants which have ceased or significantly curtailed trading, in line with current RICS advice to valuers; · A reduction in retail ERVs; · A worsening of investment market sentiment towards commercial property, especially retail; and · The impact of Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and company Administrations detailed in the Investment Manager's report. Borrowings and cash The Company operates the following debt facilities: · A GBP35m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with Lloyds Bank plc with interest of between 1.5% and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio and expiring on 17 September 2022; · A GBP20m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 3.935% and is repayable on 13 August 2025; · A GBP45m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 2.987% and is repayable on 5 June 2028; and · A GBP50m term loan with Aviva Real Estate Investors comprising: a) GBP35m Tranche 1 repayable on 6 April 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and b) GBP15m Tranche 2 repayable on 3 November 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.26%. Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants: · The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is between 45% and 50%, with an overarching covenant on the Company's property portfolio of a maximum 35% LTV; and · Historical interest cover, requiring net rental receipts from each discrete security pool, over the preceding three months, to exceed 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability. The Company complied with all loan covenants during the Period. The Company has GBP174.1m (33% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on the individual loans and since the Period end has charged, or is in the process of charging, five of these unencumbered properties valued at GBP21.1m. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities is 2.9% (2019: 3.0%) with a WAM of 7 years (2019: 8 years). 77% (2019: 75%) of the Company's debt facilities are at a fixed rate of interest, significantly mitigating interest rate risk. Dividends During the Period the Company paid the fourth quarterly interim dividend per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 of 1.6625p, relating to the quarter ended 31 March 2020, and the first quarterly dividend per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 of 0.95p, relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2020. In line with the Company's dividend policy the Board approved a quarterly interim dividend of 1.05p per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 which was paid on 30 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 November 2020. Investment Manager Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide asset management, investment management and administrative services to the Company. The IMA fee structure was amended in June 2020 as detailed in Note 16. Board succession and remuneration Three of the Company's four independent Directors were appointed in 2014. The Company's succession policy allows for a tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), but the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment. For this reason expected Director retirement dates are staggered within a nine year tenure period. Where possible, the Board's policy is to recruit successors well ahead of the retirement of Directors. The gender diversity recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review are for at least 33% female representation on FTSE350 company boards. With the appointment of Hazel Adam during the past year, the female representation on the Board is 20%. The Company is a constituent of the FTSESmallCap Index where no female representation recommendations apply, but the Board recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. In June 2020 the Remuneration Committee postponed its decision regarding Directors' annual fees for the year ending 31 March 2021 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in anticipation of a clearer fiscal outlook later in the year. In November 2020 the Remuneration Committee determined that there would be no increase in level of Directors' annual fees for the time being and subsequent reviews would be undertaken on a quarterly basis whilst uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic remained. Environmental policy The majority of the Company's investment properties are let on full repairing and insuring leases, meaning its day-to-day environmental responsibilities are limited because properties are controlled by their tenants. However, the Board adopts sustainable principles where possible and the key elements of the Company's current environmental policy are: · We want our properties to minimise their impact on the environment and the Investment Committee of the Investment Manager carefully considers the historical and current usage and environmental performance of assets before acquisition; · An ongoing examination of existing and new tenants' business activities allows assessment of the risk of pollution occurring, and tenants with high-risk activities are avoided; · Sites are visited periodically and any observable environmental issues are reported to the Investment Committee of the Investment Manager; and · All leases prepared after the adoption of the policy commit occupiers to observe any environmental regulations. During the Period the Company agreed environmental KPIs for the property portfolio and completed its inaugural submission for the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"). The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020 received a 'most improved' award for its first year complying with EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendation reporting. Brexit The Board is continuing to monitor the potential risks associated with Brexit but believes the Company is well placed to weather any short-term impact because of its diverse property portfolio by sector and location with an institutional grade tenant base and low gearing. Outlook The absolute focus on rent collection, financial resilience and maintaining fully covered dividend payments has occupied the Board's attention throughout the Period. Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced Custodian REIT's strategy which, over and above decisions in relation to investment approach, has always placed income and financial resilience at the heart of the Company's objectives. When allied to the appropriate property strategy this focus underpins sustainable dividends, which in turn support long-term total return. Notwithstanding some ongoing challenges the post-pandemic outlook for real estate in a low interest, low return environment looks promising. It has been reported that global institutional investors plan to increase their allocation to real assets over the next 12 months which should encourage wealth managers and private clients to re-weight to real estate for its income credentials. David Hunter Chairman 30 November 2020 Investment Manager's report Property market Investment activity is increasing and appears to be tracking the emerging picture of forecast occupier demand. There is confidence in the industrial and logistics market, which represents 47% of the Company's property portfolio value, where record investment volumes have been matched by record occupational demand for warehouse space. This occupational demand, driven by the continued growth of e-commerce and the onshoring of supply chains, combined with low vacancy rates has led to the continuation of rental growth. Much of the investment capital that might have been focused on the office or retail sectors has been redirected to industrial and logistics. We see continued opportunity in this sector as the UK has yet to build a sufficient logistics network to support the continued growth in e-commerce. Despite widespread remote working and the resulting low utilisation of offices across the country we expect recognition from occupiers of the social and well-being impact of returning to offices in some meaningful way, post the COVID-19 pandemic. Office owners must invest in their existing buildings to create flexible working spaces which may result in greater space requirements per

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)