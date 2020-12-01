DJ Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results 01-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 December 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Interim Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 ("the Period"). Financial highlights and performance summary · The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the property market and our tenants: · A GBP27.4m (5.1% of property portfolio) valuation decrease during the Period; and · 88% of rent collected relating to the Period, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals · EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] for the Period decreased to 2.6p (2019: 3.4p) due to the reduced level of rent collection · Basic and diluted earnings per share[3] decreased to -3.8p (2019: 0.2p) primarily due to property portfolio valuation decreases of GBP27.4m and a GBP2.9m increase in the doubtful debt provision · Aggregate dividends per share of 2.0p for the Period (2019: 3.325p), 33% ahead of the 1.5p minimum announced in April 2020 · Property value of GBP532.3m (31 March 2020: GBP559.8m, 2019: GBP547.2m): · GBP27.4m aggregate valuation decrease comprising a GBP2.8m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP30.2m of valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of retail properties, negative investment market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic · GBP0.9m[4] invested in the acquisition of land for a pre-let development of a Starbucks drive-through restaurant in Nottingham · Disposal of an industrial unit in Westerham for GBP2.8m, GBP0.5m (23%) ahead of the 31 March 2020 valuation, representing a net initial yield of 4.50% · NAV per share 95.2p (31 March 2020: 101.6p, 2019: 104.3p) · NAV per share total return[5] of -3.7% (2019: 0.5%) comprising 2.6% income (2019: 3.1%) and a -6.3% capital change (2019: -2.6 % capital change) · Loss before tax of GBP16.1m (2019: profit of GBP0.7m) Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to 12 months to 30 Sept 2020 30 Sept 2019 31 Mar 2020 Total return NAV per share total (3.7%) 0.5% 1.1% return Share price total (7.7%) 8.7% (5.0%) return[6] Capital values NAV (GBPm) 399.7 428.5 426.7 NAV per share (p) 95.2 104.3 101.6 Share price (p) 88.8 117.6 99.0 Property portfolio value 532.3 547.2 559.8 (GBPm) Market capitalisation 373.0 483.0 415.9 (GBPm) (Discount)/premium of (6.7%) 12.8% (2.6%) share price to NAV per share Net gearing[7] 23.4% 20.5% 22.4% EPRA vacancy rate[8] 7.1% 4.5% 4.1% The Company presents NAV per share total return, dividend per share, share price total return, NAV per share, share price, market capitalisation, discount of share price to NAV per share, net gearing, and certain EPRA Best Practice Recommendations as alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 18. David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am very pleased to announce that despite the inevitable disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's better than expected cash collection rate has allowed dividends per share of 2.0p to be paid for the Period, 33% ahead of the minimum level of 1.5p announced in April 2020 before the full impact of the national lockdown could be ascertained. "We expect further tenant failures as Government support packages are withdrawn, the November 2020 English lockdown and subsequent restrictions bite and while CVAs remain legal, if questionable, practice, but this is likely to be heavily weighted towards the retail sector and should not diminish the overall appeal of real estate. In a low return environment we believe that property returns will look attractive and the search for income and long-term capital security will bring many investors back to real estate. "The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced Custodian REIT's strategy which has always placed income and financial resilience at the heart of the Company's objectives. When allied to the appropriate property strategy this focus underpins sustainable dividends, which in turn support total return, and we remain committed to both growing the dividend on a sustainable basis and delivering capital value growth for our shareholders over the long-term." Custodian REIT plc interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 Chairman's statement The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact the property market and our tenants, leading to a GBP27.4m property valuation decrease during the Period and 88% of rent being collected, net of contractual deferrals. EPRA earnings per share decreased to 2.6p (2019: 3.4p) due to a GBP2.9m increase in the doubtful debt provision, reflecting our prudent assumptions regarding the recovery of overdue and deferred rents, and a GBP1.9m (4.7%) decrease in the annual rent roll since 31 March 2020 due to tenants exiting at lease expiry (2.4%), cessation of rents through Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and Administrations (2.0%) and the disposal of an industrial asset (0.3%). Helpfully, rental decreases seen in the high street retail and other sectors were offset by increases in the industrial sector. The recent turmoil in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. I was very pleased to be able to announce that despite the inevitable disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's better than expected cash collection rate has allowed dividends per share of 2.0p to be paid for the Period, 33% ahead of the minimum level of 1.5p announced in April 2020 before the full impact of the national lockdown could be ascertained. This higher dividend reflects the levels of rent collection seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is fully covered by net cash receipts and 130% covered by EPRA earnings. The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders, and its objective remains paying dividends at a level broadly linked to net rental receipts that does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager, both in the collection of rents and in operating remotely as a team. I would like to acknowledge the results of their efforts. I also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a period which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings. Financial and operational resilience The Company retains its strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At 30 September 2020 it had: · A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 161 assets and 200 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors, with an occupancy rate of 92.9%; · GBP26.2m of cash with gross borrowings of GBP150m resulting in low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; · Significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level, with net gearing of 23.4% and a maximum loan to value ("LTV") covenant of 35%; and · Put in place interest cover covenant[9] waivers on a pre-emptive basis to mitigate the risk that covenants on individual debt facilities might come under pressure due to curtailed rent receipts. These waivers have not been required due to the level of rent collected. No lender covenants have been breached during the Period. Since the Period end the Company has charged, or is in the process of charging, five additional properties valued at GBP21.1m to alleviate short-term LTV covenant compliance pressure on individual security pools. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 30 September 2020 was GBP399.7m, approximately 95.2p per share, a decrease of 6.4p (6.3%) since 31 March 2020:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2020 101.6 426.7 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.7 2.8 - Other valuation movements (7.2) (30.2) Valuation decrease before acquisition (6.5) (27.4) costs Impact of acquisition costs (0.0) (0.1) Valuation decrease including (6.5) (27.5) acquisition costs Profit on disposal of investment 0.1 0.5 property Net valuation movement (6.4) (27.0) Revenue 4.8 20.3 Expenses and net finance costs (2.2) (9.3) Dividends paid[10] during the Period (2.6) (11.0) NAV at 30 September 2020 95.2 399.7 The valuation decrease before acquisition costs of GBP27.4m was experienced across all sectors of the portfolio, further detailed in the Investment Manager's report, due to: · The impact of COVID-19, with the Company's valuers reflecting historical rent arrears within valuations and applying an overall increase in yield to assets let to tenants which have ceased or significantly curtailed trading, in line with current RICS advice to valuers; · A reduction in retail ERVs; · A worsening of investment market sentiment towards commercial property, especially retail; and · The impact of Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and company Administrations detailed in the Investment Manager's report. Borrowings and cash The Company operates the following debt facilities: · A GBP35m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with Lloyds Bank plc with interest of between 1.5% and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio and expiring on 17 September 2022; · A GBP20m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 3.935% and is repayable on 13 August 2025; · A GBP45m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 2.987% and is repayable on 5 June 2028; and · A GBP50m term loan with Aviva Real Estate Investors comprising: a) GBP35m Tranche 1 repayable on 6 April 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and b) GBP15m Tranche 2 repayable on 3 November 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.26%. Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants: · The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is between 45% and 50%, with an overarching covenant on the Company's property portfolio of a maximum 35% LTV; and · Historical interest cover, requiring net rental receipts from each discrete security pool, over the preceding three months, to exceed 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability. The Company complied with all loan covenants during the Period. The Company has GBP174.1m (33% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on the individual loans and since the Period end has charged, or is in the process of charging, five of these unencumbered properties valued at GBP21.1m. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities is 2.9% (2019: 3.0%) with a WAM of 7 years (2019: 8 years). 77% (2019: 75%) of the Company's debt facilities are at a fixed rate of interest, significantly mitigating interest rate risk. Dividends During the Period the Company paid the fourth quarterly interim dividend per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 of 1.6625p, relating to the quarter ended 31 March 2020, and the first quarterly dividend per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 of 0.95p, relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2020. In line with the Company's dividend policy the Board approved a quarterly interim dividend of 1.05p per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 which was paid on 30 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on 6 November 2020. Investment Manager Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide asset management, investment management and administrative services to the Company. The IMA fee structure was amended in June 2020 as detailed in Note 16. Board succession and remuneration Three of the Company's four independent Directors were appointed in 2014. The Company's succession policy allows for a tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), but the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment. For this reason expected Director retirement dates are staggered within a nine year tenure period. Where possible, the Board's policy is to recruit successors well ahead of the retirement of Directors. The gender diversity recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review are for at least 33% female representation on FTSE350 company boards. With the appointment of Hazel Adam during the past year, the female representation on the Board is 20%. The Company is a constituent of the FTSESmallCap Index where no female representation recommendations apply, but the Board recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. In June 2020 the Remuneration Committee postponed its decision regarding Directors' annual fees for the year ending 31 March 2021 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in anticipation of a clearer fiscal outlook later in the year. In November 2020 the Remuneration Committee determined that there would be no increase in level of Directors' annual fees for the time being and subsequent reviews would be undertaken on a quarterly basis whilst uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic remained. Environmental policy The majority of the Company's investment properties are let on full repairing and insuring leases, meaning its day-to-day environmental responsibilities are limited because properties are controlled by their tenants. However, the Board adopts sustainable principles where possible and the key elements of the Company's current environmental policy are: · We want our properties to minimise their impact on the environment and the Investment Committee of the Investment Manager carefully considers the historical and current usage and environmental performance of assets before acquisition; · An ongoing examination of existing and new tenants' business activities allows assessment of the risk of pollution occurring, and tenants with high-risk activities are avoided; · Sites are visited periodically and any observable environmental issues are reported to the Investment Committee of the Investment Manager; and · All leases prepared after the adoption of the policy commit occupiers to observe any environmental regulations. During the Period the Company agreed environmental KPIs for the property portfolio and completed its inaugural submission for the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"). The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020 received a 'most improved' award for its first year complying with EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendation reporting. Brexit The Board is continuing to monitor the potential risks associated with Brexit but believes the Company is well placed to weather any short-term impact because of its diverse property portfolio by sector and location with an institutional grade tenant base and low gearing. Outlook The absolute focus on rent collection, financial resilience and maintaining fully covered dividend payments has occupied the Board's attention throughout the Period. Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced Custodian REIT's strategy which, over and above decisions in relation to investment approach, has always placed income and financial resilience at the heart of the Company's objectives. When allied to the appropriate property strategy this focus underpins sustainable dividends, which in turn support long-term total return. Notwithstanding some ongoing challenges the post-pandemic outlook for real estate in a low interest, low return environment looks promising. It has been reported that global institutional investors plan to increase their allocation to real assets over the next 12 months which should encourage wealth managers and private clients to re-weight to real estate for its income credentials. David Hunter Chairman 30 November 2020 Investment Manager's report Property market Investment activity is increasing and appears to be tracking the emerging picture of forecast occupier demand. There is confidence in the industrial and logistics market, which represents 47% of the Company's property portfolio value, where record investment volumes have been matched by record occupational demand for warehouse space. This occupational demand, driven by the continued growth of e-commerce and the onshoring of supply chains, combined with low vacancy rates has led to the continuation of rental growth. Much of the investment capital that might have been focused on the office or retail sectors has been redirected to industrial and logistics. We see continued opportunity in this sector as the UK has yet to build a sufficient logistics network to support the continued growth in e-commerce. Despite widespread remote working and the resulting low utilisation of offices across the country we expect recognition from occupiers of the social and well-being impact of returning to offices in some meaningful way, post the COVID-19 pandemic. Office owners must invest in their existing buildings to create flexible working spaces which may result in greater space requirements per

head but perhaps for fewer office workers. Offices allow space for organisational productivity, rather than individual productivity which may prove better when delivered working remotely either from home or from smaller satellite offices. The lettings market has already seen an increase in enquiries for satellite office locations reflecting this trend which could be positive for Custodian REIT's portfolio of small regional offices, acknowledging that forecasting office demand is currently subject to significant uncertainty. The retail market has borne the brunt of the impact of lockdown with a huge reduction in footfall and consumers switching to online retailing instead. The COVID-19 pandemic disruption has accelerated trends that were already embedded in retailing when online retail already made up almost 20% of all UK retail sales, namely an oversupply of shops, downward pressure on rents and a rise in the number of retailers failing. ONS data indicates online retail sales reached 32.8% in May 2020 during the first national lockdown compared to 18.8% in May 2019. As lockdown was eased in the summer, so people returned to the shops and online sales dipped, which is a positive signal for physical retail. While online sales will remain an important part of retailers' strategies, the physical shop is not yet dead. This physical presence is particularly relevant for prime city centre locations where retailers benefit from high footfall facilitating brand awareness and enabling 'showrooming'. We also believe the physical shop will survive in convenience-led, out of town locations, especially for goods which are less likely to be bought online, namely DIY, furniture, homewares, and discount brands. We expect the Company's strategy of a low weighting to high street retail and a greater focus on out-of-town retail, let at affordable rents, will position the portfolio well to pick up as and when consumers can return to the shops with confidence. Investment volumes have been sufficient for the Company's valuers to remove the 'material uncertainty' caveat from the property portfolio valuation as at 30 September 2020. However, in an attempt to reflect market sentiment in the valuations a risk factor has still been applied to the collection of deferred rent or rents arrears due from tenants adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This rental risk continues to have an impact on NAV but, as deferred rents continue to be recovered, this risk adjustment applied to rents within valuations will diminish. Rent collection As Investment Manager, Custodian Capital invoices and collects rent directly, importantly allowing it to hold direct conversations promptly with most tenants regarding the payment of rent. This direct contact has proved invaluable through the COVID-19 pandemic disruption, enabling better outcomes for the Company. Many of these conversations have led to positive asset management outcomes, some of which are discussed below. 88% of rent relating to the Period net of contractual rent deferrals has been collected, or 82% before contractual deferrals, as set out below: Net of Before contractual contractual rent rent deferrals deferrals GBPm Rental income from 19.4 investment property (IFRS basis) Lease incentives (0.9) Cash rental income 18.5 100% expected, before contractual rent deferrals Contractual rent (1.5) (8%) deferrals relating to the Period Contractual rent 0.2 1% deferred falling due during the Period Cash rental income 17.2 100% expected, net of contractual rent deferrals Outstanding rental (2.1) (12%) (11%) income Rental income 15.1 88% 82% collected 88% of the GBP0.2m contractual rent deferred falling due during the Period has been collected, indicating that the support offered to tenants during the first national lockdown is now returning a more positive result on overall rent collections. Outstanding rental income remains the subject of discussion with various tenants, although some arrears are potentially at risk of non-recovery from CVAs or Pre-pack Administrations. We expect the rent recovery rate for the Period to exceed 90% once tenant discussions are concluded. To date 92% of rent relating to the quarter ending 31 December 2020 has been collected, net of contractual deferrals7. All contractual deferrals offered to date are to be recovered through payment plans over the next 12-18 months. The Company's doubtful debt provision has increased by GBP2.9m during the Period to reflect the risk over collecting outstanding and deferred rent. 7 The proportion of rent collected relating to the quarter ending 31 December 2020 ("FY21 Q3") invoiced rents now due, adjusted for the agreed deferral of 1% of FY21 Q3 invoiced rents and the rents now due previously deferred from FY21 Q1 and Q2. Property portfolio performance At 30 September 2020 the Company's property portfolio comprised 161 assets (31 March 2020: 161 assets), 200 tenants and 265 tenancies with an aggregate net initial yield[11] ("NIY") of 6.9% (31 March 2020: 6.8%) and weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") was 5.1 years (31 March 2020: 5.3 years). The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced portfolio, with a relatively low exposure to office and a relatively high exposure to industrial, retail warehouse and alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are: Valuation Weighting Weighting by by income income[12 31 March ] 2020 30 Sept 2020 Valuation movement 30 Sept before acquisiti GBPm on costs GBPm 2020 Sector Valuation Weighting Weighting by value by value 30 Sept 31 March 31 March 2020 2020 2020 GBPm Industrial 250.7 41% 257.3 40% (4.5) 47% 46% Retail 102.7 21% 109.7 22% (7.4) 19% 20% warehouse Other[13] 81.6 17% 87.4 17% (7.1) 15% 16% High 47.6 11% 52.8 11% (5.3) 9% 9% street retail Office 49.7 10% 52.6 10% (3.1) 10% 9% Total 532.3 100% 559.8 100% (27.4) 100% 100% A number of smaller assets in the high street retail sector are earmarked for disposal which should limit possible future valuation decreases in that sector. The 31 March 2020 valuation was reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' in accordance with RICS valuation standards. This basis did not invalidate the valuation but, in the circumstances, implied that less certainty could be attached to the valuation than otherwise would be the case. However, for 30 September 2020 valuations, no 'material valuation uncertainty' clause was applied for all asset classes in the Company's property portfolio. Industrial and logistics property remains a very good fit with the Company's strategy. The demand for smaller lot-sized units is very broad, from manufacturing, urban logistics, online traders and owner occupiers. This demand, combined with a restricted supply resulting from limited new development, supports high residual values (where the vacant possession value is closer to the investment value than in other sectors) and drives rental growth. Despite a long period of growth in this sector, we still see opportunity. Amongst its far-reaching impacts, the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the challenges facing the retail sector causing further declines in retail values across the portfolio, although with a greater percentage decline in high street locations (-10.1%) than in out-of-town locations (-6.7%). We believe that out-of-town retail/retail warehousing remains an important asset class for the Company. We expect that well-located retail warehouse units, let off low rents, located on retail parks which are considered dominant in their area will continue to be in demand from retailers. The importance of convenience, free parking, the capacity to support click and collect and the relatively low cost compared to the high street should continue to support occupational demand for the Company's retail warehouse assets. Regional offices will remain a sector of interest for the Company and we expect there to be activity post-pandemic in regional office markets. The rise in working remotely may not be restricted to working from home with a potential increase in working from regional satellite offices. Locations that offer an attractive environment to both live and work in and that offer buildings with high environmental standards and accessibility to a skilled workforce, will be most desirable. There is latent rental growth in many regional office markets

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results -4-

where supply has been much diminished through redevelopment to alternative uses. For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio [2]. Acquisition In July 2020 the Company acquired 0.6 acres of land in Nottingham for GBP0.9m to be developed into a 2,163 sq ft drive-through coffee shop with 34 parking spaces. Construction, costing GBP0.825m, is being phased over an expected six month build period. The unit has been pre-let to KBeverage Limited (trading as Starbucks Coffee) on a 20 year lease with no breaks and five yearly upward only market rent reviews. On completion of the development passing rent will be GBP115k pa, reflecting a NIY of 6.67%. Investment objective The Company's key objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive relative level of income by paying dividends fully covered by net rental receipts with a conservative level of net gearing. The Board remains committed to a strategy principally focused on regional properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition with a weighting towards regional industrial and logistics. Diversification of property type, tenant, location and lease expiry profile continues to be at the centre of the strategy together with maximising cash flow by taking a flexible approach to tenants' requirements and retaining tenants wherever possible. Property portfolio risk The property portfolio's security of income is enhanced by 19.1% of income benefitting from either fixed or indexed rent reviews. Short-term contractual income at risk is a relatively low proportion of the property portfolio's total income, with 31% (2019: 35%) expiring in the next three years and 8% within one year (2019: 15%). The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020 set out the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company at that time. We do not anticipate any changes to those risk and uncertainties over the remainder of the financial year, but highlight the following risks: COVID-19 pandemic The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been pervasive across the globe, and we believe it will continue to have a significant impact on rental receipts, tenant stability, property valuations, government legislation and availability of finance and compliance with financial covenants for at least the remainder of the financial year ending 31 March 2021. We believe it is still too early to fully comprehend the short-term impact and longer-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board has met frequently via video-conference during the Period to ensure the Company reacts promptly to a dynamic situation, including guiding and challenging our response and approving decisions quickly when required. Brexit The Board is continuing to monitor the potential risks associated with Brexit. Discussions are ongoing and the final outcome regarding the UK's future trading relationship with the EU remains unclear, making it too early to understand fully the impact Brexit will have on the Company's business. The main potential negative impact of Brexit is a deterioration of the macro-economic environment, potentially leading to further political uncertainty and volatility in interest rates, but it could also impact the investment and occupier markets, our ability to execute the Company's investment strategy and its income sustainability in the long-term. However, we believe the Company is well placed to weather any short-term impact of Brexit because of its diverse portfolio by sector and location with an institutional grade tenant base and low gearing. Environmental The Board is aware of the increasing focus from external stakeholders on the Company's environmental credentials and the increasing level of disclosure requirements regarding the Company's environmental impact. We continue to work with specialist environmental consultants to ensure compliance with new requirements and identify cost-effective opportunities to improve the Company's environmental performance. The Board recently approved a suite of environmental KPIs on which the Investment Manager will report to ensure the Company's ongoing environmental impact is considered in the decision making process. Asset management Our continued focus on asset management including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses resulted in a GBP2.8m valuation increase in the Period. Key asset management initiatives completed during the Period include: · Completing a twenty-year lease extension with Bannatyne Fitness on a leisure scheme in Perth, extending lease expiry to August 2046 and incorporating five yearly RPI linked rent reviews, which increased valuation by GBP1.5m; · Unconditionally exchanging an agreement for lease with MCC Labels in Daventry on a new ten-year lease without break commencing in Spring 2021 after the current tenant vacates in December 2020, at a rent of GBP295k pa, which increased valuation by GBP0.8m; · Completing a five-year lease extension with DHL on an industrial unit at Speke, Liverpool, subject to a tenant-only break in year three, maintaining annual passing rent at GBP119k which increased valuation by GBP0.2m; · Completing a five-year lease extension with Erskine Murray at an office building in Leicester, extending the lease expiry from December 2020 to December 2025 at an increased annual rental of GBP72.5k (previously GBP66.5k) which increased valuation by GBP0.1m; · Completing a deed of variation with Urban Outfitters in Southampton to push the October 2021 tenant only break option back to April 2024, increasing the term certain to 3.5 years, which increased valuation by GBP0.1m; · Settling an open market rent review with Synergy Health at an industrial unit in Sheffield, increasing the annual rent from GBP142k to GBP158k which increased valuation by GBP0.1m; · Unconditionally exchanging an agreement for lease with MKM in Lincoln on a new 10 year reversionary lease on a trade counter unit, extending expiry from June 2022 to June 2032 without break and maintaining annual passing rent at GBP192k with 12 months' rent free, with no impact on valuation; · Re-gearing with The Works in Portsmouth which removed a tenant only break option in October 2021, extending the term certain to October 2026, with no impact on valuation; · Completing a lease renewal with The White Company in Nottingham for a five year lease with 2.5 year tenant only break option at a reduced rent of GBP65k pa (previously GBP140k), in line with current ERV, with no impact on valuation; · Completing a short-term turnover-based lease with mutual breaks to retain Game in Portsmouth following expiry of its existing lease whilst we re-market the premises, with no impact on valuation; and · Completing a five-year lease renewal with Sports Direct on a retail park in Weymouth at a rebased annual rent of GBP90k (previously GBP118k), subject to a 5% turnover top-up clause and featuring rolling mutual break options after 36 months, with no impact on valuation. Since the Period end the following initiatives have been completed: · Exchanging an agreement for lease with Tim Hortons Fast Food Restaurants on a drive-through restaurant in Perth (formerly a Frankie & Benny's) for a term of 15 years, with a tenant only break option in year 10, at an annual rent of GBP90k; and · Completing a 10 year reversionary lease without break with DX Networks at an industrial unit in Nuneaton, pushing the lease expiry out from March 2022 to March 2032 subject to a day one rent review where we expect to secure an increase in the GBP267k pa passing rent. These positive asset management outcomes have been tempered by the impact of the following business failures, which have resulted in GBP801k (2.0% of rent roll) of lost annual rent with a further GBP1,008k (2.5% of rent roll) at risk: Lost contractual annual rent since 31 March 2020 Annual rent GBP000 Location Tenant Sector Event Colchester Laura Ashley Retail 229 In and Grantham warehouse Administ ration, tenant exited both units during the Period Perth* The Restaurant Restaurant 100 CVA - Group rent reduced to 0% for 12 months before closure. Grantham and Poundstretcher Retail 221 CVA - Evesham warehouse tenant remains in occupati on rent free whilst units

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)