Stockholm, December 1, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Ziccum AB's shares (short name ZICC) commences today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Healthcare sector. Ziccum is the 66th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Ziccum AB was set up in 2017 by its original parent company, Inhalation Sciences AB, to develop and commercialize the patented air drying technology LaminarPace. Currently, 80% of biologic therapies are formulated as liquid solutions, making them costly and difficult to handle and transport, despite clear medical benefits and significant projected growth. LaminarPace technology is able to formulate temperature-sensitive materials, such as vaccines, into robust dry powders. Ziccum is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. "This listing on Nasdaq First North Market is a natural step forward towards us realizing our ambition of increasing our international profile," said Göran Conradson, CEO of Ziccum. "It significantly increases the possibility of future value growth for our shareholders. Nasdaq is a strong global brand which enables increased visibility on the stock market. We believe our listing on Nasdaq will speed and facilitate the process of welcoming new institutional and international investors to Ziccum." "We are happy to welcome Ziccum to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are seeing an inflow of several new healthcare companies who are ready to drive innovation on their markets. We congratulate Ziccum on a successful listing and look forward to support them on their continued growth journey." Ziccum has appointed Erik Penser bank AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm