

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Weir Group (WEIR.L) said the Group has won a 95 million pounds order to provide aftermarket components and service to the Iron Bridge magnetite Project in Western Australia. The contract win follows the Group's success in winning a 100 million pounds order for original equipment for the Iron Bridge project in 2019.



The Group noted that both the aftermarket order and revenues will be recognised over the seven year period of the agreement which starts in 2022, in line with the Project's initial production.



