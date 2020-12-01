Rovva Adds SDL SLATE Smart Language Translation for the Enterprise as a New Service

SDL, the intelligent language and content company, today announces a partnership with Rovva, the world's largest business support platform, to promote Smart Language Translation, built on SDL SLATE, as a new service for its business community.

Rovva's flexible subscription plans provide businesses with access to private offices, meeting rooms, and co-working spaces across 3,000 global locations. Also available is a digital concierge service, including a virtual receptionist, mail handling facilities and local contact details for individuals looking to start up their own business. Rovva also offers legal and financial support services. Recognizing the importance of translation to today's global business professional, Rovva is now providing a new Smart Language Translation service (SDL SLATE) to its community.

SDL SLATE is a secure, smart, online technology-enabled service that combines award-winning technology with world-class services. It can be used to translate virtually any document format into dozens of languages including some of the world's most challenging, including Chinese, Korean and Russian. Users can choose automatic translation only or complement automatic translation with review and revision service options delivered by an extensive network of translators trained to work with business content. Complementary subscription plans are based on the number of documents translated per month, and unlike other online translation services subscribers do not need to wait for quotes.

"Businesses face daily situations where translated content is needed. It could be a product brief for a new market, a contract, marketing collateral or a new website. The list is endless," said Franziska Hardmeier, Director of SDL SLATE. "SLATE is built for these situations where time is of the essence, and urgency is required to communicate with global audiences."

SDL SLATE is the perfect blend of technology and human expertise. Proprietary neural machine translation (NMT) is combined with 1,400+ in-house human linguistic experts who are available to review and revise content to ensure members receive the quality they need. A proven, GDPR-compliant, fully secure online environment ensures content is never exposed, re-used or shared without explicit permission. SDL's secure data center complies with all regulatory protocols and to the highest professional standards.

"Our members are ambitious businesses with global aspirations," explains Jon Abrahams, Managing Director for Digital Businesses, Rovva. "We are always looking for ways to enable our members to succeed in a complex global marketplace. Having a way to easily reach a global audience in their own language is critical. SDL SLATE makes professional translation easier for business professionals and we're proud to offer it as our Smart Translation Service to members."

The new Smart Translation Service is now available to Rovva's members in the United States and will subsequently be made available globally. Currently, members can subscribe to one of two plans based on the expected number of documents that would be automatically processed, reviewed and/or revised per month. If you are a Rovva member in the US, you can subscribe now for this new service here.

About Rovva

Rovva is an all-in-one business support platform, providing a rich mix of resources, products and services to help businesses succeed. Whether just starting out, growing fast or looking to improve efficiency, Rovva offers a complete toolkit, with everything businesses need all under one roof.

Rovva is a global brand and brings together the world's best service providers across all areas of business, from virtual offices and physical workspace, to marketing and accounting support. With integrated booking and buying through a highly-rated website, people can confidently access a range of quality products and services to enable smarter, more efficient ways of working.

About SDL

SDL, part of RWS Holdings plc, is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world's top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies.

