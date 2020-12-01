SINGAPORE, Dec 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - At the end of a year like no other, on 3-4 November 2020 over 2,000 accounting and finance professionals from across Asia came together virtually at the Accounting & Finance Show Asia to learn, network and discover new digital solutions for their business.Over the two days 120 expert speakers shared their insights across 5 channels covering digital innovation, digital practice, accounting tech and cash & treasury. Attendees were able to engage live with the speakers and ask questions during the panel discussions and presentations through the event platform's live discussion feature.All sessions were screened live and made available on demand, making it easier than ever before for attendees to join all the relevant sessions at their convenience. In total we saw over 16,000 session attendees within just two days.Our Sponsors showcased a range of innovative digital solutions designed to change the way that accountants and finance professionals work and run their business. Our Sponsors included Xero, Intuit QuickBooks, DocuSign, ApprovalMax, BGL, Fathom, SAP Business ByDesign, Western Union and many more besides. Each of our sponsors shared content, success stories and product demonstrations. Attendees could follow up for more information by visiting each Sponsor's virtual booth, and each Sponsor could proactively reach out to relevant event attendees.Our virtual event platform is powered by AI, matching attendees based on their profiles and activity. Attendees and Sponsors were able to connect, message and set up virtual meetings with one another all within the platform. Over 4,000 contacts were made, almost 20,000 discussions created and over 24,400 messages were exchanged on the platform in just two days.At the Accounting & Finance Show Asia, we drive the adoption of digital tools and technologies in accounting and finance. We look forward to meeting you virtually at our next Accounting & Finance Show Asia event.If you want to be part of our future events, contact Laura Binns atlaura.binns@terrapinn.comSource: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.