SpendEdge forecast the global Real Estate Leasing market is expected to grow by USD 21 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25%.
Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Real Estate Leasing market- Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."
Our Real Estate Leasing market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Major Five Real Estate Leasing Companies:
- CBRE GROUP Inc.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
- Cushman Wakefield Plc
- Colliers International Group Inc.
- BGC Partners Inc.
Real Estate Leasing 2020-2024: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Real Estate Leasing market report covers the following areas:
- Real Estate Leasing Market Size
- Real Estate Leasing Market Trends
- Real Estate Leasing Market Analysis
Real Estate Leasing Market Geographic Landscape Outlook
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Key leading countries
SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Real Estate Leasing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Real Estate Leasing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Real Estate Leasing market size
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
- The growth of the Real Estate Leasing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Real Estate Leasing market vendors
- Real Estate Agents and Brokerage Services Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report identifies CBRE GROUP Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., and BGC Partners Inc. among the top most important suppliers for real estate agents and brokerage services procurement. Suppliers have low bargaining power in a market that is set to grow at 4.83%
- Real Estate Professional Services Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The real estate professional services will grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2020-2024. Prices in will increase by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
