

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hyve Group Plc reported a statutory loss before tax of 312.9 million pounds for the year to 30 September 2020 compared to profit of 8.7 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 171.6 pence compared to profit of 2.4 pence. The Group recorded non-cash impairment charges of 263.0 million pounds as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on future forecasts. Headline loss before tax was 18.7 million pounds compared to profit of 50.4 million pounds. Headline loss per share was 13.6 pence compared to profit of 27.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 105.1 million pounds compared to 220.7 million pounds, last year. The Group said revenue was down 52% after significant disruption to its event programme following the COVID-19 outbreak.



Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the associated cost pressures, the Board has decided not to pay a dividend for fiscal 2020.



