

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, the labor force survey data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



The jobless rate remained at seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in October.



Similarly, on an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 4.4 percent, the same rate as registered in September.



The number of unemployed decreased 12,000, or 0.5 percent from the previous month to 1.93 million. Compared to October 2019, unemployment increased 607,000.



Data showed that employment decreased 1.3 percent or 586,000 annually in October.



In the pre-crisis month of February 2020, employment had increased by 0.4 percent or 195,000 people on a year earlier. That upward trend ended when the corona pandemic started in March 2020, Destatis said.



The short-time workers are not counted as unemployed but as persons in employment.



