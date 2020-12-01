

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Ventures, Nasdaq's (NDAQ) investment arm, announced a strategic investment in Copenhagen-based Matter, extending and complementing its existing partnership via Nasdaq's European data business. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Niels Fibæk-Jensen, CEO of Matter, said: 'The investment will enable us to continue the expansion of our sustainability analysis and reporting solutions for financial institutions.'



Matter is a leading provider of ESG analysis and reporting tools. The Nasdaq ESG Footprint solution is powered by Matter's analytics technology.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NASDAQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de