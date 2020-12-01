

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust Plc. (MNKS.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the six months to 31 October 2020 climbed to 521.08 million pounds or 232.27 pence per share from 28.74 million pounds or 13.13 pence per share in the previous year.



Net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 518.65 million pounds up from 30.37 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue earnings per share were 2.76 pence compared to 3.56 pence in the corresponding period. No interim dividend will be paid.



Gains on investments were 513.86 million pound up from 22.64 million pound last year.



