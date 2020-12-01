



HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass' strategic partner, Holdex will be implementing the VerifEye Badge on its compliant ICO platform to authenticate users' identities that are verified by the Blockpass.The partnership between Blockpass and Holdex started in 2018 through the integration of Blockpass' flagship KYC product, KYC Connect into the Holdex Platform. Blockpass then announced an investment in the same year to strengthen the relationship. Blockpass' seamless, compliant solution allows industrial grade due diligence process which synergizes Holdex's goal to provide a trustworthy tool for blockchain communities to filter account frauds and provide a flood-free environment within the Holdex platform."We see a lot of potential in Holdex, and we believe it's the future of crypto," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Implementing programs like the VerifEye Badge encourages users to get verified which is imperative as there is a strong need to establish trust via reusable and verifiable digital identity solutions like Blockpass in the crypto space. Blockpass also enables a fast, secure and compliant onboarding experience for users on the platform which creates a win-win situation.""In our observations, the crypto community and space have spam and fraud issues. In order to build trust within the blockchain community, Holdex implements the VerifEye Badge on our platform to confirm users who have the Blockpass KYC verification are real and legit," said Vadim Zolotokrylin, Holdex CEO, CTO and Co-Founder. "We are also considering additional functionality for users who have the VerifEye Badge, the badge will also become an important element of the Holdex Partner Program. And this cannot be done without Blockpass' support".Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass has recently announced a couple partnerships with various crypto platforms or fundraisers to provide identity verification solutions to them. With these partnerships in place, Blockpass' numbers of users also increases rapidly.With Blockpass' unique, reusable nature of its verification method and its goal to bring KYC to as many people as possible in the current pandemic, Blockpass is now offering a 90%+ discount on its services. There has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass and its service is available on different devices.About BlockpassBlockpass is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgEmail: sales@blockpass.orgAbout HoldexHoldex is the home of Crypto. At Holdex we build user-satisfaction tools for Blockchain applications to automate their marketing and community-management. We also provide to Crypto users a community-curated knowledge market with all their favorite Blockchain apps. Crypto users can deepen their involvement in Crypto by browsing our knowledge market and participating in discussions. At Holdex, we strive to make the Crypto community ever stronger and closer so that together we can accelerate Blockchain adoption and finally make the world a more open and inclusive place.Website: https://holdex.io/homeTwitter: https://twitter.com/holdexioTelegram: https://t.me/HoldexHQLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/holdexlimited/Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.