

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks posted strong gains on Tuesday, with upbeat Chinese data and hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine becoming available soon boosting sentiment.



Chinese shares gained ground after the release of solid data and amid coronavirus vaccine hopes. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 60.18 points, or 1.77 percent, to finish at 3,451.94, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 226.19 points, or 0.86 percent, at 26,567.68.



China's manufacturing sector logged its strongest growth in a decade in November to indicate a sustained recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in November from 53.6 in October. This was the highest score since November 2010.



Manufacturing companies reported that production increased at the fastest pace in ten years driven by new orders as well as further recovery from the Covid-19 related disruptions seen earlier in the year. New orders also advanced the most in a decade underpinned by firmer domestic demand.



Japanese stocks rose despite the dollar resuming its slide and the latest manufacturing data painting a mixed picture of the economy.



The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun bank revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.0, up from 48.7 in October.



Separate data showed that the unemployment rate in Japan increased to a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October - in line with expectations and up from 3.0 percent in September.



The Nikkei average rose 353.92 points, or 1.34 percent, to 26,787.54, a near 29-1/2-year high after Moderna Inc said it had applied for U.S. emergency authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine.



In addition, there were reports that the government will deploy additional stimulus to respond to the pandemic.



The broader Topix index closed 0.77 percent higher at 1,768.38, with securities brokerages, non-ferrous metals and metal products leading the gainers. Fast Retailing, Fanuc, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Advantest and Tokyo Electron rallied 2-3 percent.



Australian markets rose sharply as the Reserve Bank of Australia left its suite of monetary policy measures unchanged at its final board meeting of the year.



News that Western Australia will reopen its borders to Victoria and New South Wales from December 8 also aided sentiment.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 70.70 points, or 1.08 percent, to 6,588.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 70.10 points, or 1.04 percent, at 6,812.20.



Healthcare firms led the surge, with CSL, Cochlear and Resmed rising 1-2 percent. Oil & gas giant Santos gained 0.8 percent after raising its annual production guidance. Gold miners Evolution Mining and Newcrest jumped more than 3 percent.



Westpac rose 0.8 percent despite allegations the bank breached liquidity standards over the past two years. Commonwealth Bank, which is facing a civil lawsuit for overcharging interest on business overdraft accounts, advanced 1.5 percent.



In economic news, the latest reports on manufacturing activity, current account balance and building permits painted a positive picture of the economy.



Seoul stocks hit record highs after the country's GDP growth was revised up for the third quarter, raising hopes for economic recovery amid the pandemic. Positive manufacturing and trade balance data also offered some support. The benchmark Kospi jumped 42.91 points, or 1.66 percent, to 2,634.25.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced 1.7 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix soared 3.1 percent. Rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 2.6 percent and Internet portal giant Naver added 2.9 percent.



New Zealand shares ended modestly lower as a rising kiwi dollar weighed on the outlook for exporters. The benchmark NZX-50 index fell 38.61 points, or 0.30 percent, to 12,729.91 after ending November at a record high.



According to final survey data from ANZ, a measure of New Zealand's business confidence rose to -6.9 in November from -15.7 in the previous month. The flash reading was -15.6.



U.S. stocks fell from record highs overnight as housing data disappointed and reports indicated the Trump administration will add two more companies to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.



The downside remained capped after final results from the trials of Moderna's vaccine against Covid-19 confirmed it has 94 percent efficacy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

