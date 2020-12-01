Engitix Ltd ('Engitix'), a biotechnology company with a portfolio of programmes in fibrosis and solid tumours and two significant partnerships based upon its proprietary human extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, today announced the appointment of Eduardo Bravo as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Eduardo has over 25 years of senior management and board experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, having held the position of CEO at Nordic Nanovector, Tigenix and Cellerix. As CEO at TiGenix, he oversaw several financing roundsthe company's IPO on NASDAQ and its eventual acquisition by Takeda. Earlier in his career, Eduardo held several senior management positions at Sanofi-Aventis and SmithKline Beecham. He is currently Chairman of the Board at Vivet Therapeutics and a Board Member at Sutura Therapeutics.

Eduardo was President of the European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises Board of Directors between 2016 and 2018, and was also member of the Executive Committee of Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. He holds a degree in Business Administration and an MBA from INSEAD.

Dr Giuseppe Mazza, Co-Founder and CEO of Engitix, commented: "Eduardo is a renowned senior professional in the biopharma field and we are delighted that he has decided to join us as Chairman of our board. His extensive experience in strategy, finance, and operations will be significant for Engitix to continue its exciting growth trajectory."

Eduardo Bravo commented: "Engitix' unique proprietary platform has immense potential to improve the efficiency and shorten the drug discovery and development processes. In my view, this is an essential factor that underlies the future success of the pharmaceutical industry. I'm delighted to join the Engitix team to help to bring this technology to the industry's attention, as well as supporting development of the Company's impressive pipeline in both fibrosis and solid tumours."

Engitix recently announced that it had signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Takeda to discover and develop novel therapeutics for advanced fibrotic liver diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In 2019, the Company started a research collaboration with Morphic Therapeutic to identify ECM-related drug targets in fibrostenotic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

About Engitix Ltd

Engitix is developing a portfolio of programmes in fibrosis and solid tumours using its pioneering human extracellular matrix (ECM) drug discovery platform. The use of more physiologically relevant human in vitro models is transforming our ability to identify new targets, to develop more advanced treatments and to enable a more accurate prediction of the efficacy of therapeutic candidates.

Now a transatlantic biotechnology company, Engitix was founded in 2016 to commercialise cutting-edge research at the Institute for Liver and Digestive Health, Division of Medicine, University College London (UCL). The Company is headquartered at the world renowned Royal Free Hospital, London, UK with its wholly owned US subsidiary Engitix, Inc, based in Cambridge, MA, US.

For more information, please visit www.engitix.com.

