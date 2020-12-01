Cobase users will now also have access to a wide set of Ebury's FX services

Ebury's FX services are now integrated in Cobase's multibank platform and FX Exposure Management module

Reflects a growing trend for European fintech to combine their offers

Leading European fintechs Cobase and Ebury today announce a partnership which opens up Ebury's FX services to the Cobase multi-banking platform.

Cobase, an innovative leader in cloud-based corporate multi-banking solutions, will offer its corporate treasury clients services from Ebury, a leading global FinTech backed by Santander Bank that specializes in cross-border financial services and risk management.

The partnership follows the launch of Cobase's new Liquidity Forecasting and FX Exposure Management modules, which enable corporate treasuries to optimize cash positions or automatically hedge their FX risk on a continuous basis.

Adding Ebury's services to Cobase's platform will give clients broader access to more cost-effective FX services, and Cobase users will be able to receive competitive FX quotes from Ebury and book FX trades without the need to access any other system.

Users will also be able to receive real-time status of transactions and reporting to automate the reconciliation process within Cobase, all seamlessly integrated with other Cobase Cash Management and Treasury Management modules.

The partnership between Cobase and Ebury reflects a growing European ecosystem where fintechs are combining to offer international businesses a smoother banking experience.

Juan Lobato, Ebury's co-founder and CEO, commented: "We believe that companies of all sizes will increasingly use aggregated platforms, such as Cobase, to access financial services and manage their treasury functions. Connecting Ebury's competitive FX services with Cobase will make it easier for companies to access more automated FX services without any additional integrations."

Joost Kevelam, Head of Financial Markets Risk Solutions at Cobase: "Our aim is to make multi banking simple. By adding Ebury as a FX liquidity provider to our FX Exposure Management module, we offer our corporate clients more options to optimize their cross-border operations."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005526/en/

Contacts:

Ebury Media enquiries to Temple Bar Advisory:

Alex Child-Villiers William Barker

ebury@templebaradvisory.com

+44 (0)7827 960 151