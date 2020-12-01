Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per November 30, 2020

On November 30, 2020, net asset value was SEK 278 per share.
The closing price on November 30, 2020, was SEK 265.00 for the Class A shares and SEK 261.60 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, December 1, 2020
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
