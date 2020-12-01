

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Tuesday, with optimism around a coronavirus vaccine and upbeat data from China helping underpin investor sentiment.



The focus now turns to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day, with investors awaiting fresh clues as to the next moves.



The benchmark DAX climbed 111 points, or 0.8 percent, to 13,402 after declining 0.3 percent on Monday.



Bayer shares rose nearly 2 percent. The pharmaceutical and life sciences company said that it has placed 54.5 million shares of Elanco Animal Health at a price of $30.25 per share.



In economic releases, German unemployment rate remained unchanged in October, the labor force survey data from Destatis revealed.



The jobless rate remained at seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in October, while the number of unemployed decreased 12,000, or 0.5 percent, from the previous month to 1.93 million.



Compared to October 2019, unemployment increased 607,000. Data showed that employment decreased 1.3 percent or 586,000 annually in October.



