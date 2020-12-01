DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 30/11/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.487 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 109550 CODE: PRUK ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 88807 EQS News ID: 1151782 End of Announcement EQS News Service

