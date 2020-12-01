Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.12.2020
PR Newswire
01.12.2020 | 11:03
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 1

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 November 2020 its issued share capital consisted of 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 November 2020, the Company held 26,005,837 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 84,323,101 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

1 December 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
