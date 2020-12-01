Kao Data Ramps-Up Hyperscale Cloud Connectivity by Partnering with Megaport

- Kao Data and Megaport sign partner agreement expanding hyperscale cloud capabilities at Kao Data's Harlow campus

- Megaport will become Kao Data's primary software-defined networking (SDN) provider

- Partnership further expands customer choices for low-latency, high-performance connectivity to cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud

- Megaport services will go live at the Kao Data Campus in Q1, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data , the specialist developer and operator of advanced, carrier neutral data centres for high performance colocation, has today announced a partnership with Megaport - a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider. This agreement expands Kao Data's capabilities to provide on-demand cloud connectivity from major hyperscale providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and many others.

The partnership with Kao Data is set to increase the data centre's global cloud and connectivity capabilities and will provide a strategic location north of London, as well as the closest Megaport presence to Cambridge's academic and high-tech and scientific communities. This seamless accessibility and flexibility into cloud providers alongside their capability to house high density, industrial-scale, high performance computing ( HPC) environments reinforces Kao Data as the home for HPC and intensive compute within the UK Innovation Corridor.

"Enterprise, HPC and AI organisations depend on high-performance, low-latency connectivity, with varying peering and interconnection demands, many requiring local data centre capacity that links directly to their chosen cloud provider," said Lee Myall, CEO, Kao Data. "We're proud to offer our clients in Cambridge, London and beyond, a world-class home for their compute. Our partnership with Megaport further strengthens this, offering them unrivalled cloud accessibility through agile networks complementing the already strong foundational carrier attributes present across the campus."

"We're excited to partner with Kao Data to provide their customers with on-demand cloud connections," stated Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Megaport. "Megaport's industry-leading SDN platform removes traditional cloud access complexities and costly overheads. Through our global ecosystem of service providers Kao Data's customers will be able to choose and rapidly connect to the services that are right for their needs in a matter of minutes, not months. "

Kao Data's partnership with Megaport will provide direct, secure and private software-defined networking (SDN) access to a global cloud and connectivity ecosystem. Customers can connect to leading public clouds, software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, and benefit from direct data centre to data centre interconnections. Multi Cloud and Cloud-to-Cloud connectivity is also available through the Megaport Cloud Router (MCR).

Bypassing the public Internet provides customers with improved security and higher availability, guaranteeing service, ultra-fast connectivity speeds, predictability and resiliency. On-boarding to the service is accessed via Megaport's point of presence (PoP) within the Kao Data 'Meet-Me' suite, whilst the services are delivered through a self-service portal, allowing customers to enable and adjust the capabilities as and when required through point and click provisioning.

The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly increased the numbers of organisations operating from remote locations that have converted to using distributed computing. This trend has amplified the need to offer businesses of all size and scale secure cloud-based, low latency, high performance services, and through this partnership Kao Data and Megaport provide dedicated access to these environments.

About Kao Data

Founded in 2014, Kao Data develop and operate advanced data centres for high performance colocation. From our hyperscale inspired campus in the heart of the UK Innovation Corridor between London and Cambridge - we provide cloud, HPC, AI and enterprise customers with a world-class home for their compute.

Our Harlow campus - built on the site of Sir Charles Kao's pioneering discovery of fibre optic cable in 1966 - is a development of four state-of the-art, OCP-Ready, carrier neutral data centres. When fully completed the 15 acre, +£230m campus will support an ITE load of over 40MW, across 150,000sq ft of technical space - all powered by 100% renewable energy.

Backed by Legal & General and Goldacre - Noé Group, Kao Data is one of the largest campus developments in the UK and represents the future in sustainable, efficient and scalable computing - providing an industry blueprint to develop further best-in-class data centres.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 2,000 customers in over 700 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Cloudflare Network Interconnect Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, OVHcloud Connect Partner, Rackspace RackConnect Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner.

