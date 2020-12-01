Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.12.2020
WKN: A14SGM ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
01.12.2020 | 11:33
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 1

file uploaded was the one 27/11/2020. correct file of 30/11/2020 is uploaded
now


Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Special Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 30-11-2020 was:

226.97p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.

© 2020 PR Newswire
