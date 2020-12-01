Fidelity European Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 1
file uploaded was the one 27/11/2020. correct file of 30/11/2020 is uploaded
now
Daily NAV Announcement
Fidelity European Trust PLC
The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 30-11-2020 was:
290.44p
The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.
