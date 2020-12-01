

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, confirmed Tuesday that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams regarding a potential acquisition of the UK business have now been terminated.



The company was responding to press speculation regarding Debenhams. The British retailer's stores are now set to close after the talks failed, and all 12,000 employees are likely to lose their jobs.



Debenhams entered into administration for the second time in April, and was hoping on a rescue bid from JD Sports.



In London, JD Sports shares were trading at 801 pence, up 3.2 percent.



