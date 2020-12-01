Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

file uploaded was the one 27/11/2020. correct file of 30/11/2020 is uploaded

now



Daily NAV Announcement



Fidelity China Special Situations PLC



The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 30-11-2020 was:



375.78p



The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.