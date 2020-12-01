Anzeige
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
30.11.20
21:54 Uhr
0,680 Euro
-0,014
-2,02 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 1

01 December 2020

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that as at 30 November 2020 its capital consists of 1,221,058,897 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 157,229 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 1,220,901,668.

The above figure of 1,220,901,668 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Kemi Waterton-Zhou

Assistant Company Secretary

07970183974

