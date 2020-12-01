

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting failed to reach a consensus on the future volume of the oil cuts amid weak demand.



Benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.2 percent to $47.80 a barrel, after having fallen over 1 percent on Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $45.28, after having declined 0.4 percent in the previous session.



'The 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting has been postponed to Thursday, 3 December 2020, at 14:00 (CET) [13:00 GMT],' the OPEC said in a statement.



It was earlier reported that OPEC members had reached a consensus to extend the production curbs for three months, but they need to convince the wider OPEC+ group led by Russia to back the policy. The group had previously agreed to raise output by 2 million barrels per day in January.



Amid a worsening Covid-19 outlook in many regions coupled with the rapid return of Libyan production since September, oil market fundamentals still point to significant oversupply early next year.



The cartel is facing growing pressure from U.S. shale producers who have already begun raising production.



Investment bank Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to reach $65 a barrel next year but added that OPEC+ is still a major factor for prices. A lack of extension represents $5/bbl downside from current spot levels, it said.



