

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) said, for fiscal 2020, the Group expects a consolidated profit of 1.2 billion euros. The company expects 3.4 billion euros in reinsurance losses arising from COVID-19. Group premium income is anticipated to total 54 billion euros for fiscal year. For the fourth quarter, the company estimates profit of 200 million euros.



Munich Re said, for 2021, the company will seamlessly return to its pre-pandemic profit level of 2.8 billion euros. The company expects financial consequences from COVID-19 next year as well, but on a considerably smaller scale than in 2020. Group premium income will rise to about 55 billion euros in 2021.



