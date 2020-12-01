Anzeige
01.12.2020
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 1

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:Director's Other Directorships

The Company announces that Bridget Guerin, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and Chair designate of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc, with effect from 1 December 2020.

This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

1 December 2020

