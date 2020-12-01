Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, December 1
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE:Director's Other Directorships
The Company announces that Bridget Guerin, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and Chair designate of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc, with effect from 1 December 2020.
This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.
Nira Mistry
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 December 2020
