Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Director's Other Directorships

The Company announces that Bridget Guerin, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and Chair designate of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc, with effect from 1 December 2020.

This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

1 December 2020