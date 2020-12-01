

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are collaborating with CNH Industrial (CNHI) to help the capital goods company enhance its digital capabilities and develop smart connected products and services.



The five-year agreement between CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft will provide customers new connected services and functionalities in areas such as predictive maintenance, enhanced fleet management and computer-aided farming.



The program is an integral part of CNH Industrial's digital transformation initiative, which is designed to help the company grow topline revenue, build a digitally enabled workforce, and enhance sustainability.



Accenture, in collaboration with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft, will design, build, test and scale a range of digital services to support new connected products that leverage innovative technologies including advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and cloud computing.



Microsoft, which has been working with CNH Industrial on its digital transformation since 2018, will continue to provide its industry experts, digital advisors and consulting services to develop and create new connected products.



