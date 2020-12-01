Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 30-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 331.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 333.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 331.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 333.26p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---