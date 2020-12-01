Sky Medical's CCO to speak at GIANT Health Event on NHS Med-Tech innovation adoption

· Sky Medical's CCO, Andrew Thelwell, to speak at GIANT Health Event 2nd December 2020

· GIANT Health is the biggest healthcare technology event in Europe

· Andrew will discuss the challenges in bringing Med-Tech innovation into NHS clinical practice

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Medical Technology's Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Thelwell, will be speaking at Europe's biggest healthcare technology event, the Global Innovation and New Technology (GIANT) Health Event, taking place online on 2ndDecember 2020.

Andrew Thelwell will be joining a panel of experts on the BOB.Health conference track, 'NHS Spread and Scale: from one to many', to discuss how innovative medical technology can impact care provided by the NHS.

GIANT Health Event brings together thousands of health technology innovators, entrepreneurs, physicians, corporate leaders and investors to discuss the key health and care issues and showcase the latest health technologies.

Sky's innovative geko device is in routine use across six NHS trusts, with a further 28 NHS hospitals working to embed the device within their post-stroke VTE prevention care pathway. The small wearable device, the size of a wristwatch, sticks to the leg to increase blood flow via painless electrical pulses, at a rate equal to 60 per cent of walking without a patient having to move.

Andrew Thelwell, Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Medical Technology, says: "Deployment of Med-Tech innovation into the NHS requires an understanding of the critical enablers - the generation of robust clinical and health economic data - coupled with a deep appreciation of the real, practical barriers that can prevent transformational change. Asking the NHS to adopt a technology, even for a recognized unmet need, is asking them to adapt, and I look forward to discussing this challenge in particular with the BOB.Health panel on December 2nd. I look forward to sharing insights into the hard work and personal commitment of the Royal Stoke Hospital clinical team in bringing the geko device across the line for post-stroke VTE prevention."

BOB.Health is a new, free-to-NHS shared learning platform designed to help spread good practice and learnings across the NHS through 'impact stories' that describe the processes other clinicians may wish to follow to replicate change to clinical practice.

Neil Crump, Co-founder and Chief Partnership Officer of BOB.Health, says: "We are chuffed to welcome Andrew as a speaker on our track at GIANT to discuss the important topic of medical technology adoption in the NHS. We're thrilled to also welcome BOB's first sponsored impact story detailing how the geko device is being implemented in practice at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, all told from the perspective of the NHS staff member who made it happen. We look forward to further collaborating with Sky Medical Technology to tell stories of further adoption."

About Sky Medical Technology:

Sky Medical Technology Ltd, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko device. Sky's products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each clinical area. Clinical areas of focus include the prevention of life-threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling after orthopaedic surgery and vascular conditions related to wound healing. The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.skymedtech.com

