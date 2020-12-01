DAZN Goes Live Today In 200 Countries And Territories With Packed Boxing Schedule

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, the leading global sports destination, launched today in more than 200 countries and territories. For an initial monthly price point of £1.99 or less, sports fans worldwide are now able to sign up to the service and watch a breadth of live world championship boxing and on-demand original programming.

On Dec. 4 , Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super-middleweight title against fellow Englishman Martin Murray .





, defends his WBO super-middleweight title against fellow Englishman . A heavyweight clash not to be missed, unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua OBE will defend his world titles against Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12.





will defend his world titles against Bulgarian mandatory challenger on Dec. 12. Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin looks to make history on Dec. 18 when he attempts to make a record 21 st defence of the middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta .





looks to make history on when he attempts to make a record 21 defence of the middleweight title against Pound-for-pound champion Canelo Alvarez returns to the super middleweight division a day later on Dec. 19 , to face undefeated champion Callum Smith in San Antonio, Texas .





returns to the super middleweight division a day later on , to face undefeated champion in . Starting 2021 with a bang, on Jan. 2 the explosive Ryan García will be looking to stamp his authority on the division against the battle-hardened Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title.

"We're excited to launch our global platform with an action-packed opening month featuring boxing's biggest stars and a suite of premium original programming," said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski.

As well as an unparalleled fight schedule, DAZN's global platform features an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including 40 DAYS, Saturday Fight Live and ONE NIGHT. DAZN is committed to adding more sports and sports content to the global service from 2021.

Download the DAZN app now on internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.

*Saunders vs. Murray not available on DAZN in the UK, Ireland, Australia or New Zealand. Joshua vs. Pulev not available on DAZN in the UK or Ireland. Canelo vs. Smith not available in Mexico.

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sports website, DAZN News.

