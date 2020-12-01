Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement with United Safety and Survivability Corporation for BioCloud Technology Distribution in North America, Australia and New Zealand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with United Safety and Survivability Corporation ("United Safety").

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with United Safety as we specifically target the important sector of ground transportation with an established and successful global distribution partner," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol. "The United Safety team shares our passion and commitment for creating safe spaces for all."

Under the terms of the agreement, the exclusivity applies to the industries defined as buses, rail and locomotive, subways, ambulances, fire trucks, first responder and military vehicles, with applicable associated facilities in the geography of North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The exclusivity period is 12 months with a six month mutual renewal option and is based on 5,000 units of BioCloud per annum, on a best efforts basis, to retain exclusivity. Pricing will not be disclosed for industry competitive purposes.

Joseph Mirabile, CEO of United Safety says, "United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. We are very excited to be sharing the Kontrol BioCloud technology with all of our customers. We see interest and demand for this innovative technology, which can help create safer spaces and help our customers solve many of the challenges they are facing in relation to the impact COVID-19 has on their business."

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Our portfolio of products includes Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment that help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces.

www.unitedsafetycorporation.com

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others.

Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the Kontrol BioCloudTM Analyzer (BioCloudTM) are subject to the risk that the Kontrol BioCloudTM Analyzer may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol's lack of track record in developing products for medical applications. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

