

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices rose for the fifth month in a row in October, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5.2 percent increase September.



The latest increase in prices was influenced by relatively high extend by annual forint exchange rate changes and to relatively low extend by the prices of raw and base materials, the agency said.



The domestic market producer prices rose 1.3 percent in October and the foreign market prices grew 8.3 percent.



