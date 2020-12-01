Arterys and Avicenna.AI Join Forces on AI Stroke Detection

Cloud-based imaging platform integrates CINA Head for seamless detection and prioritization of ICH and LVO from CT scans

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI specialist Avicenna.AI today announced that its FDA-cleared CINA Head triage AI solution will be offered by cloud-based imaging platform Arterys. Supporting the treatment of stroke and neurovascular emergencies, CINA Head detects intracranial hemorrhages (ICHs) and large vessel occlusions (LVOs) from CT-scan imaging.

Arterys has fully integrated the CINA Head AI algorithms and will make them available via its FDA-cleared MICA platform to its installed base in the coming weeks. The platform's cloud SaaS model enables CINA Head's workflow-enhancing algorithms to be delivered instantly to any of Arterys' existing customers.

"Given CMS's recent NTAP reimbursement decision regarding AI-powered LVO detection, we believe that AI is finally ready to transform clinical practice, and we're excited to make Avicenna's AI innovations available to doctors around the world," said John Axerio-Cilies, Arterys co-founder and CEO. "We've tuned the experience for seamless workflow integration-towards the ends of efficient and effective analysis of non-contrast head CTs and CTAs and accurate detection of intracranial hemorrhages and LVO strokes."

Using a combination of deep learning and machine learning technologies, CINA Head automatically detects and prioritizes acute ICH and LVO cases within 20 seconds, seamlessly alerting the radiologist within their existing systems and workflow.

"Arterys's platform is the most agile in this new internet-based era of medical AI," said Cyril Di Grandi, co-founder and CEO of Avicenna.AI. "They help companies like us go from code-to-clinic in weeks not years, giving radiologists the ability to instantly enhance their workflows with our AI - whenever they want to."

About Avicenna.AI

Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI develops medical imaging AI solutions for highly prevalent pathologies. The company uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to optimize many of a radiologist's manual tasks. Its first product, CINA Head, is an FDA-cleared triage AI solution for neurovascular emergencies. Avicenna.AI is co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, who previously co-founded and successfully sold Olea Medical, and Dr Peter Chang, a radiologist and internationally recognized expert in AI and deep learning. www.avicenna.ai

About Arterys

Arterys is the market leader and the world's first internet platform for medical imaging. Its objective is to transform healthcare by transforming radiology. The Arterys platform is 100% web-based, AI-powered, and FDA-cleared, unlocking simple clinical solutions. For more information on Arterys, please visit www.arterys.com.