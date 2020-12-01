Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global - Plans Disruption of the Arcane and Primitive Cannabis Transport Market with Comply Bag

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. ( OTC PINK:CBGL) , an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announced its next innovation in the cannabis marketplace with details on its new transport technology, named Comply Bag. The new cannabis technology is specifically designed by long time cannabis industry participants to solve transport, tracking, and compliance issues that have long plagued the cannabis industry.

"The methods currently being utilized by most in the cannabis industry to transport raw materials and products have not kept up with the growing sophistication of the rest of the marketplace. Our aim with Comply Bag is to provide a solution to this booming industry," commented Edward Manolos, a director at Cannabis Global. "Comply Bag utilizes proven security, tamper resistance, and tracking features that will allow cannabis companies to transport cannabis products as safely as large financial institutions transport cash and marketable securities. We believe this will be a revolution on cannabis and cannabis product transport."

Cannabis Global is moving quickly to bring Comply Bag to the marketplace. The initial product runs has been scheduled with one of the largest and best known manufacturer of secure transport technologies and products. Products are expected to arrive for sale to distributors and end customers by the end of December or early next year. Additionally members of the production team are reaching out to California state regulators, politicians and licensing agencies to promote the benefits of integrating Comply Bag as part of the mandated "seed to sale tracking" compliance system within the state.

Comply Bag will feature a multi-layer, low-density polyethylene outer shell that will not only protect valuable shipments but will also allow manufactures, buyers, and processors full view-ability of contents to assess quality. Each Comply Bag will contain financial institution-grade tamper-evident seams, self-sealing closures, and sequential numbering to ensure what is sent is what is received. In addition, because all U.S. states have implemented specific regulations for tracking and tracing of cannabis shipments, Comply Bags will feature unique features to secure regulator demanded tracking features, such as those required in the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace (CCTT) system, including Unique Identifier Tags (UID) mandated by California via its contracted service provider, METRC, Inc.

Mr. Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global commented, "Comply Bag is our latest cannabis and hemp industry innovation. Our focus into 2021 will be to continue to bring to the cannabis industry new and disruptive technologies. We feel we have hit this market with Comply Bag and we look forward to the introduction of this innovation over the coming weeks."

METRC is a trademark of METRC, LLC.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL . The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

