Smith-Midland Corporation: J-J Hooks Goes Big in West Virginia

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID). Easi-Set Worldwide, precast concrete industry product licensing leader and subsidiary of publicly-traded Smith-Midland Corporation, project announcement. J-J Hooks licensed producer Eastern Vault Company, Princeton, WV has started producing over 10 miles (53,000 LF) of MASH-rated precast concrete highway safety barrier for a major West Virginia road project.

West Virginia DOT awarded Triton Construction a $91+ million contract to work on upgrades and lane expansion for 4.1 miles of I-64 near Huntington, WV, including work on two bridge crossings. Triton in turn contracted with Eastern Vault to provide J-J Hooks barrier for both the road and bridge work.

This project represents the largest single order for the MASH-restrained design ever received for J-J Hooks. The entire order specifies the restrained design, which will be pinned to the roadways during construction. With additional lanes being added on I-64, the barrier will be installed near a vertical cut on the existing roadway to minimize intrusion into existing traffic flow. The bridge crossings will also utilize pinning to protect construction crews and motorists in these critical construction zones.

"Eastern Vault was honored to be chosen for this project by Triton Construction, based on our long-term relationship and ability to deliver, as promised. To date, we have already delivered >3.5 miles of the contract to the job site at night, and have recently increased our production capacity by adding new forms. We can now produce 1 mile every 2 weeks," said Jeff Chastain, Eastern Vault's CEO. "Our 40-year partnership with Easi-Set has been very rewarding for Eastern Vault. The MASH TL-3 compliant J-J Hooks Barrier design remains the leader in safety, cost efficiency and technology. We look forward to continuing this relationship with our other subsidiary companies."

Eastern Vault will continue to ship regularly through March of 2021 to complete the order.

"Easi-Set's J-J Hooks producers love working on these big projects. It gives them a real sense of pride to literally see miles of their work on the road, and know that it's making a difference in people's safety," said Art Miles, President of Easi-Set.