Halberd Corporation Advisory Board Reorganization Announced

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the reorganization of its Scientific Advisory Board. The new Advisory Board will consist of two sub-boards: a multi-disciplined Scientific Advisory Board focused on biomedical issues and a Business Advisory Board focusing on business issues. The two boards will interface on a regular basis in order to strike the proper balance between science and business needs.

The Halberd Scientific Advisory Board members include:

Patricio Reyes, MD, FAAN - Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board and Halberd's Chief Technical Officer

Mitchell Felder, MD - inventor and consultant

Abdon Luiz Goncalves Nanhay, MD - Brazilian physician and researcher

Edson Luís de Brito, MIBMM - Brazilian pharmaceutical business and marketing consultant

Gregory George, MD - Family Medicine Specialist in Sharon, PA.

The Halberd Business Advisory Board members include:

William A. Hartman - Chairman of the Business Advisory Board and Halberd's Chairman, President and CEO

David Wilson, M Ed, - Licensed Professional Counselor

Carl Eller - President of the NFL Retired Player's Association

Alec Torelli -- Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker, and Pro Poker Player

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "As you can see below in the brief bios of our Advisory Board personnel, we have assembled a very talented, experienced and capable set of advisors who can help direct Halberd's efforts moving forward. Their diverse industry experiences and backgrounds have already provided valuable and disciplined input in shaping the direction of the company.

Scientific Advisory Board Bios

Patricio Reyes, MD, FAAN, a board-certified neurologist and neuropathologist, and Chief of Neurology/TBI/Alzheimer's Disease/Cognitive Disorders at the VA Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona and is a Board Member of the Retired National Football League Players Association. Dr. Reyes is a board member, and former Chair of the Education Committee and 2009 Distinguished Educator of the Association of Ringside Physicians. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and was former Professor of Neurology and Neuropathology at Thomas Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Professor of Neurology, Pathology and Psychiatry at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mitchell S. Felder, MD, is a prolific inventor. He is a Board Certified Neurologist and former CEO, President, Chairman and founder of Infectech and Nanologix, and currently serves as Locum Tenens Attending Neurologist with UPMC Pennsylvania. Dr. Felder acquired a B.A. Degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1975 and a M.D. Degree from the University of Rome, Faculty of Medicine in 1983. Dr. Felder did his residency at Saint Vincent Hospital in New York, New York, where he was chosen to be Chief Resident in Neurology. He has been Board Certified by both the American Academy of Clinical Neurology and the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Felder has authored or co-authored six publications, three studies and has currently 21 issued patents. Dr. Felder was the Acting Chief of the Department of Neurology, Sharon Regional Health System from 1989 until 2001. Dr. Felder served as the Acting Chief of the Department of Neurology at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in 2011.

Abdon Luiz Goncalves Nanhay, MD, is a Brazilian physician, with over 25 years of experience in general health care and biological sciences. Dr. Nanhay's experiences include emergency medicine, pediatrics, primary care and mental epidemiology, health management, and coordination of clinical research. Dr. Nanhay also worked for medical and educational institutions including the World Health Organization (WHO), UERJ - State University of Rio de Janeiro, State Secretary of Education and Health Secretariat of São João de Meriti City, and in the Brazilian Navy.

Currently, he is a Senior Fellow at the New Westminster College of the Caucasus University in Tbilisi, Georgia, and elected Member of the British Royal Society of Biology, London, UK, in 2020. He is also an International Volunteer of the Royal College of General Practitioners of Canada.

Edson Luís de Brito, MIBMM is CEO and Chief Business Development Officer of Cellybri Advanced Therapies in Brazil. Mr. Brito graduated with a Chemistry degree from Faculdade São Bernardo and went on to study Pharmacology and Biochemistry at the Universidade Bandeirante de São Paulo, Brazil. He is a registered member of the Conselho Regional de Farmacia de São Paulo. Mr. Brito obtained a Master's degree in International Business Management and Markerting from the Instituto Paulista de Ensino e Pesquisa (IPEP) in São Paulo.

Mr. Brito has held various positions in sales and business development for a number of prominent pharma and biochemical companies in Brazil, and currently holds the position of Chief Business Development Officer and CEO of Cellybri Advanced Therapies in Brazil. Prior to his current position, Mr. Brito was Executive Consultant for Central and South America for the Korea Health Industry Development Institute - KHIDI of Seoul, South Korea. Prior to that, he held the position of Director of Business Development for Auramedi Farmaceutica, in Brazil.

Gregory George, MD, is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sharon, PA and is affiliated with the Sharon Regional Health System, part of the Steward Hospital Network, and UPMC Horizon Shenango. Dr. George graduated high school in 1970. He attended Youngstown State from 1970 to 1973, and graduated Kent State University in 1975 with a Bachelor's degree in Biology. In 1976 he graduated from Kent State University with a pre-med degree and enrolled in the National University of Mexico, where he earned his doctorate degree in 1982. From 1982 - 86 he was a resident and intern at Youngstown Ohio Hospitals. For the last 34 years, he has been in private practice in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Business Advisory Board Bios

William A. Hartman, Chairman of the Business Advisory Board, is Halberd's President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of our Board of Directors. From March 2008 through May, 2020, Mr. Hartman was President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, Inc. From October 2006 to March 2008, Mr. Hartman was the Chief Operating Officer of Nanologix, Inc. From July 1991 to July 2000, Mr. Hartman was a Director at TRW Automotive. From 1984 to 1991, Mr. Hartman was Chief Engineer at TRW Automotive. At TRW Automotive, Mr. Hartman was one of the auto industry pioneers of the concept of grouping related components into systems and modules and shipping just-in-time to the vehicle assembly plants. He founded and headed a separate business group within TRW Automotive with plants in the U.S., Mexico and Europe with combined annual sales of $1.3 Billion. Academic credentials include a BSME degree from Youngstown State University and a MSIA degree (Industrial Administration/ Management) from the University of Michigan.

David Wilson, M Ed, is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Mississippi and Arkansas, and a Clinically Certified Forensics Counselor. Wilson was Chief Administrative Officer and an instructor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He has been responsible for the coordination of research and research grants, securing funding for research in school violence, addiction behavior and special projects. He has served as Director of three Mental Health Centers in Arkansas, and assisted The Southern Research Group in Jackson on assigned projects. He maintains a private practice mainly in the area of forensic while still engaging in patient treatment.

Carl Eller, retired NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer, and President of the NFL Retired Players Association, was drafted in 1964 as the league's 6th pick overall by the Minnesota Vikings, he became a major factor as a defensive end with the unit known as the "Purple People Eaters." Eller became a six-time Pro Bowl player who appeared in four Superbowls and is currently focused on helping former players transition into retirement. He is also a champion for raising awareness of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and PTSD, which is recognized as a growing problem in many professional, college, and even high school sports along with armed forces of the U.S. Military. Mr. Eller is a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, and founded a group of substance-abuse clinics in the Twin Cities called Triumph Life Centers. He obtained a college degree in Human Services from Metropolitan State University in 1994.

Alec Torelli, is an entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and professional poker player who has worked with various companies to apply his life experiences/lessons from poker, in a practical manner, to carry out their corporate visions, increase sales and/or improve service delivery while creating meaningful lives for their employees. Mr. Torelli has applied his poker lessons learned to life, business, and marketing, tackling subjects such as the role of luck in life, evaluating risk, maintaining a positive mindset, strengthening mental fortitude, handling adversity and setbacks, managing one's bankroll, and cultivating self-awareness. Over the past fifteen years, Mr. Torelli has won over $1.5 million in tournaments and millions more in live and on-line cash games, and has traveled to more than 50 countries. He is one of the most respected poker players in the industry.

