After introducing its strategy for a low carbon future enabling a 10% reduction of aircraft CO2 emissions by 2023, Thales is supporting its global airline customers with advanced technologies to restore confidence in air travel by enhancing the health safety and wellness of passengers.

These affordable solutions can be quickly deployed to meet the immediate needs of airlines on new and in-service IFE systems.

The Ready to Fly portfolio of solutions offered by Thales are designed to help our airline customers restore passenger confidence in air travel during the crisis and in a post pandemic world.

Ready to Fly solution ©Thales

With Ready to Fly, Thales InFlyt Experience is focused on expediting the industry's digital transformation through passenger-centric solutions and integrated products as well as services that increase crew efficiency. Ready to Fly solutions enable cabin innovations that reduce touch and mitigate passenger congestion.

The Ready to Fly "touchless" solutions allow passengers to safely control the inflight entertainment system with their personal phone or tablet for a full IFE experience, including digital versions of onboard paper menus, magazines and important safety and health information. To reduce physical interactions with the crew, while maximizing services, the Thales Travel Assistant solution will enable passengers to request and receive automated information on the seatback monitor. The crew will also have the ability to gather information, receive notifications and control the cabin from their own secure personal phone or tablet.

Looking toward the future, Thales is leveraging its robust network of partners to develop cabin automation solutions that decrease congestion, facilitate aircraft disembarking, and manage passenger flow by using synthetic data.

Thales is building a future we can all trust by reimagining the way people travel using advanced and cyber-secured technologies that create a safer, and more connected, digital ecosystem.

"Most important to Thales is that we are here to support our airline customers and work with them to tackle their toughest challenges during these unprecedented times. Our solutions are highly automated, reduce the need of interaction, and increase the efficiency of airline ground and air personnel. Ready to Fly brings multiple innovations that enhance wellness in the cabin while providing the best passenger experience." Neil James, Vice President Sales, Thales InFlyt Experience.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers -businesses, organisations and states in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.

With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

