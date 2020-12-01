Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2020) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) is pleased to advise the appointment of Fernando Pickmann as a Director of the Company effective December 1st, 2020.

Fernando is a well-known, highly respected mining lawyer, company director and member of the business community in Peru with over 20 years' experience advising government and national and international mining and exploration companies in Peru, including a number of highly successful TSX listed juniors. Fernando has acted as an internal advisor to the Peruvian Government, been a board member of PeruPetro, the Peruvian agency for oil and gas, and was a Professor of Mining Law and Strategic Alliances at Lima University. He is currently a partner of Dentons law firm based in Lima specialising in the Peruvian mining sector, a Director and President of TSX-V listed Regulus Resources and a Director of Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Tony Manini, Chairman of the Board of C3 Metals Inc. stated, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Fernando as a Director of C3 Metals at this very important and transformational time for our Company. His extensive experience and knowledge of both the regulatory and operating environment for exploration and mining companies in Peru further strengthens our Board's capabilities and provides access to expert advice for our management and in-country operating teams. We are very excited by the potential for a significant discovery on our flagship Jasperoide copper-gold project and look forward to working with Fernando to build significant value for all our stakeholders."

Fernando Pickmann - Background

Mr Pickmann is a lawyer with over 20 years of corporate, securities and mining law experience. He holds a law degree, an LLM in corporate law and is currently a partner of Dentons law firm in Lima specializing in advising significant mining companies in Peru. Mr Pickmann was a Professor of Mining Law and Strategic Alliances at Lima University and has acted as internal legal advisor to the Peruvian Government on the Mining Privatization Committee of Centromin Peru. He has been a board member of PeruPetro (Peruvian agency for oil and gas), is a current Director and the President of TSX listed Regulus Resources and a director of TSX listed Alderbaran Resources Inc.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the under explored Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MinMetals), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore).

C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties (one under option to Tocvan Ventures) covering 304 km2 in the Cascade Magmatic Arc of southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma belt of Nova Scotia. C3 Metals is seeking partners to further develop these highly prospective Canadian and Caribbean assets.

Tony Manini, Executive Chairman

+1 (647) 953-5924

tmanini@c3metals.com

Jeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development

+1 (647) 957-2249

jackert@c3metals.com

www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, C3 Metals Inc. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements".

IMPORTANT NOTICE: C3 Metals hereby incorporates the entire disclaimer set forth on its website at http://www.c3metals.com/disclaimers-and-forward-looking-statements/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69176