

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The positive development in COVID-19 vaccine front will be reflected in the market sentiments. The initial trend on the U.S. Futures Index points to a significant gain for Wall Street at the open.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading broadly up. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE have submitted a formal Application for Conditional Marketing Authorization or CMA for their mRNA -based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, to the European Medicines Agency or EMA. The companies hope that a CMA could potentially enable the use of BNT162b2 in Europe before the end of 2020.



As of 7.44 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 317.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 36.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 107.50 points.



The U.S. major averages closed in negative territory on Monday. The Dow tumbled 271.73 points or 0.9 percent to 29,639.64, the Nasdaq edged down 7.11 points or 0.1 percent to 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.72 points or 0.5 percent to 3,621.63.



On the economic front, the Redbook weekly data that compared store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 2.8 percent. The IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for November will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 56.7, while it was 53.4 in the prior month.



ISM's manufacturing index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 57.5, while it was 59.3 in October.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for October will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.8 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on the Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee, live via Webcast at 10.00 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will participate in 'Community Reinvestment Act Modernization' discussion before virtual conversation hosted by the Chicago Community Trust at 11.00 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to speak before virtual Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by Arizona State University at 1.15 pm ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will give opening remarks before the virtual 'Visions for Milwaukee's Future: a Community Forum' at 3.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks posted strong gains on Tuesday. Chinese shares gained ground after the release of solid data and amid coronavirus vaccine hopes. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 60.18 points, or 1.77 percent, to finish at 3,451.94, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 226.19 points, or 0.86 percent, at 26,567.68.



Japanese stocks rose on the day. The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November. The Nikkei average rose 353.92 points, or 1.34 percent, to 26,787.54, a near 29-1/2-year high after Moderna Inc said it had applied for U.S. emergency authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine.



Australian markets rose sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 70.70 points, or 1.08 percent, to 6,588.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 70.10 points, or 1.04 percent, at 6,812.20.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is gaining 126.20 points or 0.95 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 122.28 points or 1.95 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 26.07 points or 0.25 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.99 percent.



